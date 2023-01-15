Netanyahu moving ahead on legal system overhaul despite outcry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Netanyahu moving ahead on legal system overhaul despite outcry

By Press Association
January 15, 2023, 11:49 am
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government plans to move ahead with an overhaul of the country’s judicial system, despite fierce criticism from top legal officials and protests against the changes that drew tens of thousands of people.

Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, has made the legal changes the centrepiece of his new government’s agenda and the surging opposition to them is presenting an early challenge for the Israeli leader.

The overhaul would weaken the power of the Supreme Court, granting legislators the ability to pass laws that the court has struck down with a simple majority, as well as give the government greater power over the appointment of judges and limit the independence of government legal advisers.

The proposed changes have sparked an outcry from the Supreme Court’s top justice, who in rare criticism called the overhaul an “unbridled attack on the justice system”.

Protests in Tel Aviv against the government’s plans to overhaul the country’s legal system
Protests in Tel Aviv against the government’s plans to overhaul the country’s legal system (Oded BaliltyAP)

The country’s attorney general has also spoken out against the plan, as have many of her predecessors.

Despite the opposition, Mr Netanyahu told a meeting of his Cabinet that voters cast their ballots in November elections in support of his campaign promise to overhaul the justice system.

“We will complete legislating the reforms in a way that will correct what needs correcting, will totally protect individual rights and will restore the public’s faith in the justice system that so much requires this reform,” Mr Netanyahu said.

There have been calls in the past to reform Israel’s justice system, which was given greater clout in the 1990s and has been seen since by critics as being too interventionist in the process of lawmaking.

But the sweeping changes sought by Mr Netanyahu’s justice minister have raised alarm among opponents who see them as a death knell to Israel’s system of checks and balances and, in turn, its democratic fundamentals.

Israel Politics
Israelis have gathered in large numbers in Tel Aviv to protest against governmen plans to overhaul the country’s legal system (Oded Balilty/AP)

Mr Netanyahu and his allies see the changes as a way to ease the process of governance and recalibrate what they say is an imbalance between the country’s executive and judicial branches.

The proposed changes, tabled weeks after the government was sworn in, have exposed how deeply polarised Israeli society is, torn between preserving the country’s liberal and democratic ideals or shifting away from them.

They have also shown how quickly the country’s government, its most right-wing ever, is intent on advancing its policies, many of which have sparked criticism, including from unexpected quarters.

Mr Netanyahu heads a government of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties who at times in the past have seen their agendas thwarted by Supreme Court decisions or unfavourable counsel by government legal advisers. That prompted them to make sure the legal changes were a top priority during negotiations to form the government.

Mr Netanyahu, eager to return to power under the shadow of his corruption trial, appeared to be generous to his partners in the talks.

Israeli lawyers hold signs during a protest against the government’s plans to overhaul the country’s legal system outside the District Court in Tel Aviv
Critics say will the proposed changes will weaken the country’s judiciary and imperil its democratic system of checks and balances (Oded Balilty/AP)

Among those concessions was a promise to make Avi Maoz, head of a small, radical, religious ultranationalist party, in charge of certain educational programmes. The Cabinet approved the pledge on Sunday, despite an outcry from mayors and Israeli parents when it was initially discussed.

Israel’s ceremonial President Isaac Herzog has stepped in to try to bridge the divide over the judicial changes and has been holding meetings to try to reach some consensus on the way forward.

In a statement, Mr Herzog said he was working to avert “a historic constitutional crisis” that could emerge over the legal changes.

Hundreds protested outside his residence in Jerusalem on Saturday.

Mr Netanyahu has claimed the overhaul will be carried out cautiously and with parliamentary oversight. But critics say such a profound change to the system requires a more delicate and thoughtful approach.

Critics also say the changes could help Mr Netanyahu evade conviction in his corruption trial, or make the trial disappear altogether. Mr Netanyahu denies wrongdoing.

