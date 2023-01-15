Arsenal extend Premier League lead to eight points with win at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Arsenal extend Premier League lead to eight points with win at Tottenham

By Press Association
January 15, 2023, 6:35 pm Updated: January 15, 2023, 7:29 pm
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (centre) celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (centre) celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 derby win at Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta’s side did the damage in the first half with Hugo Lloris putting through his own net before Gunners captain Martin Odegaard rifled home from 25 yards.

A first double over their north London rivals since 2014 ensured leaders Arsenal capitalised on defending champions Manchester City losing at Old Trafford on Saturday to further raise hope they could win the title again for the first time in 19 years.

In-form Manchester United are Arsenal’s next opponents and they will now hope for a favour from Antonio Conte’s side, who travel to City on Thursday struggling to stay in the top four race and with Harry Kane still one goal short of Jimmy Greaves’ club scoring record.

There were unsavoury scenes at full-time with Aaron Ramsdale appearing to be kicked by a Tottenham supporter who jumped onto the advertising hoarding behind the goal of the South Stand before Arteta was able to lead his players away to celebrate with their own fans.

Both teams had injury concerns ahead of the match and while Dejan Kulusevski returned for Spurs, Rodrigo Bentancur missed out and Bukayo Saka was able to shake off his minor hamstring issue to start for the visitors.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Bukayo Saka shrugged off injury concerns and had a hand in Arsenal’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)

Results elsewhere this weekend only heightened the importance of the match and it did not take long for the leaders to get into their groove with in-form Eddie Nketiah denied by Lloris in the seventh minute.

Lloris’ hesitancy in possession proved the catalyst for the chance and his next involvement produced the opener after another error.

Saka created space by the byline and his cross, which took a slight deflection off Ryan Sessegnon, fooled Lloris, who could only parry the ball into his own net.

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
There was early dejection for Ryan Sessegnon and Spurs (PA)

It was not the first mistake by the Spurs captain in a big game this season but Tottenham almost levelled instantly when Sessegnon found Son Heung-min inside the area, only for Ramsdale to make a fine low stop with his legs.

It was a fleeting moment of attacking intent from Conte’s side who quickly found themselves back on the ropes.

Lloris saved from Odegaard soon after before Thomas Partey was denied another north London stunner by the woodwork.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Aaron Ramsdale, in good form for the visitors, enjoyed their second goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Partey, who scored a superb curled effort in the 3-1 win in October, let fly with a volley from 25 yards that thundered against the base of the post after pin-ball in the Spurs area.

A second goal for Arsenal felt inevitable and it arrived eight minutes before the break.

William Saliba won the first ball before Partey and Saka combined to release Odegaard in space and the Gunners captain rifled into the bottom corner from range for his eighth goal this season.

It was fully deserved for the visitors and while Spurs improved, with Kane denied by Ramsdale, it remained 2-0 at the break.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane is still one goal behind Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring record for Spurs (Nick Potts/PA)

The traditional second-half team were true to their word after the restart with Kulusevski firing over before Kane was denied by another fine Ramsdale save.

Even better was to follow from the Arsenal goalkeeper, who stuck out a boot to deflect a Sessegnon effort wide after a slick one-two with Kane.

Tempers started to boil over when substitute Richarlison had words with Brazil team-mate Gabriel Martinelli and Kulusevski collided with Arteta in the technical area.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and his team extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points (PA)

Yet those incidents and a flurry of yellow cards only proved to take the sting out of Spurs’ attempted comeback.

Nketiah squandered the chance to seal the points with 21 minutes left when Lloris raced out quickly to save his effort following Granit Xhaka’s pass to keep Tottenham’s faint hopes alive.

Despite Richarlison and Ivan Perisic coming on and Kulusevski testing the excellent Ramsdale late on, Arsenal comfortable saw out the final exchanges to move 14 points clear of their rivals.

However, there were ugly scenes after the final whistle.

After an apparent exchange of words with Richarlison, Ramsdale was on the receiving end of a kick from a supporter. Xhaka appeared to be frustrated by developments, with Arteta stepping in and the Arsenal contingent moving to the other end of the stadium to celebrate with their fans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness, during a two day visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon's push for independence. The Prime Minister is expected to hold face-to-face talks with the Scottish First Minister during his two-day trip, which begins on Thursday. Picture date: Thursday January 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak’s trip to Inverness caused scenes we’re not used to seeing in the…
2
Motorists are being urged to avoid travel on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road this evening following an evening of heavy snow showers. Image: Traffic Scotland.
Heavy snow causing travel chaos across the Highlands and Grampian
3
The lone female mountaineer was attempting to descend a peak on Coignafearn Estate, near Strathdearn, on Saturday evening when she became disorientated. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.
Mountaineers rescue woman stranded in blizzard conditions on Highland estate
4
To go with story by Emma Grady. CR0040585 Edited Version Aberdeen Sheriff court In pic......... Matthew Clark, centre Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 12/01/2023 Picture shows; Matthew Clark. Aberdeen Sheriff court. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 12/01/2023
Boyfriend who threatened to bury woman alive during years of abuse avoids jail sentence
5
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
6
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe and the battle between ‘plant-based’ and ‘vegan’
7
Edward Clark has been traced.
Missing Kingussie woman Caitlin Kemp traced
8
Spean Bridge Hotel in May 2022. Image: Google
‘The whole village suffers’: Locals say ‘eyesore’ Highland hotel drives tourists away from Spean…
9
James Anderson demanded our photographer to delete his picture as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather
10
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…

More from Press and Journal

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck made music together through the decades. Image: Shutterstock.
When Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart brought Hi Ho Silver Lining and heavy rock…
Ellon bypass
Lorry catches fire on the A90 near Ellon
Emergency services on the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Bridge of Dee roundabout
Three-vehicle crash near Bridge of Dee causing lengthy tailbacks
A fault on the line between Forres and Huntly stations will cause delays. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Delays to ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness due to fault
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Monday, January 16
Prizes winners from the Grampian Supermatch on Saturday.
Laurencekirk ploughman wins Grampian Supermatch
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Culter move five points clear at the summit
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Small business focus Picture shows; Gillian Fowler, founder, Usana Mindset. don't knlw. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/01/2023
Small business focus: Mindset expert Gillian Fowler loves being thrown into the world of…
Uig Harbour
'I'm not confident': Uist businesses brace for Uig harbour disruption
Wedding cake split
Rising divorce rate hitting family business values

Editor's Picks