Manchester City must get Erling Haaland more involved in play – Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Manchester City must get Erling Haaland more involved in play – Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
January 15, 2023, 10:33 pm
Pep Guardiola (right) said Manchester City need to get Erling Haaland more involved in their play (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola (right) said Manchester City need to get Erling Haaland more involved in their play (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City must find a way to get Erling Haaland more involved in their play.

The Norway international was a peripheral figure in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League derby defeat to Manchester United, having only a couple of half-chances and just 19 touches in the match.

Haaland has now gone three games without a goal – hardly a crisis, particularly as he was only a second-half substitute at Southampton, but a dip by the standards of a player who had 27 in his first 21 outings.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (right) in action
Erling Haaland (right) had only a couple of half-chances at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

But more noticeable has been the impact Haaland has had on City’s system after they became so accustomed to – and so successful at – operating with a false nine in the past two seasons.

Former City midfielder Didi Hamaan used social media on Saturday to claim City “were a better team without Haaland, even if he scores 40 goals this season”.

Guardiola is unlikely to agree with that but he is still working to fully integrate his £51million summer signing.

“At the moment we have that process because when teams are sat in their 18-yard box, it is more difficult but we have to find him a little bit more, yes,” Guardiola said.

“(Against United) he had enough touches but it’s true that when you are looking at areas and you have to look at him. But we will do it.”

City have struggled for consistency this season, particularly since the World Cup, drawing at home to Everton on New Year’s Day and now suffering back-to-back defeats against Southampton in the Carabao Cup and United in the league.

But Guardiola said the such inconsistencies were not down to the change in system that Haaland’s arrival has enforced.

“I would say the inconsistency was in terms of results but not performances,” he said. “In general, (but) not against Southampton, we were consistent in our games.

“Of course, against Everton we played better, but they had one shot on target and we drew. They punished you when before it didn’t happen, we always found a way to get the results.

“If we play good or bad, we always had that chance. I think this is our strength and we have to improve but in terms of performance, I think we are consistent.”

City took the lead at Old Trafford but crumbled after Bruno Fernandes’ controversial equaliser, allowing Marcus Rashford to score what proved to be the winner only four minutes later.

But despite disappointment at the result and frustration with the decision to allow the Fernandes goal to stand, Guardiola was much happier with the performance.

“We were there all the time, I could recognise my team,” he said. “That is all I can say. At Southampton…what is this? What is this team? But this was the opposite. I recognise my team from many, many years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness, during a two day visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon's push for independence. The Prime Minister is expected to hold face-to-face talks with the Scottish First Minister during his two-day trip, which begins on Thursday. Picture date: Thursday January 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak’s trip to Inverness caused scenes we’re not used to seeing in the…
2
Motorists are being urged to avoid travel on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road this evening following an evening of heavy snow showers. Image: Traffic Scotland.
Heavy snow causing travel chaos across the Highlands and Grampian
3
The lone female mountaineer was attempting to descend a peak on Coignafearn Estate, near Strathdearn, on Saturday evening when she became disorientated. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.
Mountaineers rescue woman stranded in blizzard conditions on Highland estate
4
To go with story by Emma Grady. CR0040585 Edited Version Aberdeen Sheriff court In pic......... Matthew Clark, centre Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 12/01/2023 Picture shows; Matthew Clark. Aberdeen Sheriff court. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 12/01/2023
Boyfriend who threatened to bury woman alive during years of abuse avoids jail sentence
5
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
6
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe and the battle between ‘plant-based’ and ‘vegan’
7
Edward Clark has been traced.
Missing Kingussie woman Caitlin Kemp traced
8
Spean Bridge Hotel in May 2022. Image: Google
‘The whole village suffers’: Locals say ‘eyesore’ Highland hotel drives tourists away from Spean…
9
James Anderson demanded our photographer to delete his picture as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather
10
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…

More from Press and Journal

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck made music together through the decades. Image: Shutterstock.
When Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart brought Hi Ho Silver Lining and heavy rock…
Ellon bypass
Lorry catches fire on the A90 near Ellon
Emergency services on the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Bridge of Dee roundabout
Three-vehicle crash near Bridge of Dee causing lengthy tailbacks
A fault on the line between Forres and Huntly stations will cause delays. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Delays to ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness due to fault
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Monday, January 16
Prizes winners from the Grampian Supermatch on Saturday.
Laurencekirk ploughman wins Grampian Supermatch
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Culter move five points clear at the summit
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Small business focus Picture shows; Gillian Fowler, founder, Usana Mindset. don't knlw. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/01/2023
Small business focus: Mindset expert Gillian Fowler loves being thrown into the world of…
Uig Harbour
'I'm not confident': Uist businesses brace for Uig harbour disruption
Wedding cake split
Rising divorce rate hitting family business values

Editor's Picks