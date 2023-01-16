New York Giants end long wait for NFL play-off win by beating Minnesota Vikings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

New York Giants end long wait for NFL play-off win by beating Minnesota Vikings

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 10:17 am
The New York Giants celebrated their first play-off win in 11 years after beating the Minnesota Vikings (Abbie Parr/AP)
The New York Giants celebrated their first play-off win in 11 years after beating the Minnesota Vikings (Abbie Parr/AP)

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed pride in quarterback Daniel Jones after he led them to their first NFL play-off win in 11 years in Sunday’s wild card action.

Jones continued his breakout season by completing 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, also adding 78 rushing yards as the Giants held off the Minnesota Vikings for a 31-24 upset win.

Jones began the campaign on the back of news that the Giants had not picked up the fifth-year option on his contract after several seasons of struggles in New York, but he has turned that around this term and helped them to a first play-off victory since Super Bowl XLVI.

“I’ve said it all year, he’s been good for us,” Daboll said. “He continues to be good for us. And he played a good game.

“I think there’s a lot of other people that played a good game. I think there’s a lot of other people that played good games too to help him play a good game.

“He’ll be the first to admit it. As the leader of our football team, I’m proud of him.”

Minnesota went ahead with their opening drive but the Giants answered with 17 unanswered points.

The Vikings rallied and tied it up at 24-24 with a field goal early in the fourth quarter.

But Jones then responded with a 67-yard touchdown drive, finished by a one-yard run from Saquon Barkley which proved to the be the game winner.

“I just kind of felt it as the game unfolded and took advantage of some of those opportunities,” Jones said.

“I thought the guys up front did a really good job with the pass rush and opening up some lanes. A lot of credit to them.”

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 31 of 39 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns, but underthrew to TJ Hockenson late in the game as the Vikings’ final drive stalled.

The Giants will head to the NFC’s top seeds the Philadelphia Eagles in next weekend’s divisional play-offs.

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes as the Buffalo Bills outlasted the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in their AFC wild card clash.

Allen completed 23 of 39 passes for 352 yards but it still went to the wire, with the Dolphins’ final drive broken up after a delay of game penalty on fourth down in midfield.

“At the end of the day all that matters is winning the game,” Allen said. “If it’s by one or by 100. These are one-week seasons now. Everything you got. Like I said, it’s win or go home.”

Buffalo led 17-3 in the second quarter but Miami – led by rookie seventh-round quarterback Skylar Thompson – hit back after half-time, leading 24-20 after Zach Sieler scooped up Allen’s fumble early in the third quarter.

The Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who made it eight straight wins after Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return helped them to a 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

With the scores tie at 17-17 in the fourth quarter, Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley – in for the injured Lamar Jackson – tried to power over the goal line but Logan Wilson knocked the ball loose and Hubbard scooped it up for the longest fumble return in play-off history.

“Credit to Logan Wilson for punching it out,” Hubbard said. “Then it’s just being in the right place at the right time, got a few blocks along the way.

“I was just worried about getting tracked down. I’m glad I made it to the end zone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented