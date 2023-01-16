Konrad Hurrell facing anxious wait ahead of Penrith World Club Challenge clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Konrad Hurrell facing anxious wait ahead of Penrith World Club Challenge clash

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 1:55 pm
Konrad Hurrell faces an anxious build-up to St Helens’ World Cup Challenge in Australia (Will Matthews/PA)
Konrad Hurrell faces an anxious build-up to St Helens’ World Cup Challenge in Australia (Will Matthews/PA)

St Helens star Konrad Hurrell faces an anxious wait to confirm if he will play a part in his team’s daunting World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers in Australia next month.

The Super League champions are set to fly out to face their all-conquering NRL rivals on February 1 – just two days before Hurrell and his partner Bec are expecting their first child.

The Tonga international has been given permission to travel out later for the February 18 clash but is hoping an overdue arrival will not scupper his chances of featuring in the first title clash since 2020.

St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
Konrad Hurrell will delay his journey to the World Club Challenge (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hurrell said: “Our first baby is due in the week that we’re leaving, so hopefully the baby will come a bit earlier, but the club knows about the situation and I am going to take a different flight.

“I’m definitely planning to go to Australia but it depends, because it’s my first child and I can’t not be there. Even if we have to wait an extra week I am still intending to fly out to join the team.”

The former NRL centre was a surprise signing by Saints from Leeds Rhinos at the start of last season, but turned his career around with a series of fine performances and ended the campaign with a Grand Final ring.

St Helens v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Super League – St James’ Park
Konrad Hurrell is celebrating a remarkable career revival (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I think about 90 per cent of people said, why the hell are you signing him?,” admitted Hurrell, who has subsequently gone on to earn a second one-year deal.

“But they had faith in me, and I just came in and saw all these great players and what the Saints culture meant to them.

“I feel like my career has got back on track. Winning Super League and the League Leaders’ Shield makes my career look a lot better than it did before. I am happy here and I feel like I want to stay until I retire.”

Now the 31-year-old is determined to cap his remarkable career revival by playing a key role in sinking the back-to-back NRL champions, irrespective of the side Penrith put out for the showdown.

Reports in Australia suggest the hosts will not select a full-strength side but Hurrell, who featured in the NRL for New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans, shrugged off suggestions they will not be up for the fight.

“I think they (Penrith) will take it seriously because they are always saying they are in the best competition in the NRL, so they can’t be seen to lose to a Super League side, because it would be chaos.

“We’ve got to give Penrith respect because they have won two in a row, but we have got to go there and stop people saying the NRL is better than Super League.

“The bottom line is it doesn’t matter who they put in their team. If we go there and win, we will go down in history for winning the World Club Challenge, and it’s something I will always be able to say I was involved in.”

