Republicans demand information on Joe Biden’s visitor logs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Republicans demand information on Joe Biden’s visitor logs

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 5:12 pm
President Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/PA)
President Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/PA)

Newly empowered House Republicans demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence.

“We have a lot of questions,” said Representative James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

Mr Comer said he wants to see all documents and communications related to the searches by the Biden team, as well as visitor logs of the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, from January 20 2021, to present.

He said the aim is to determine who might have had access to classified material and how the records got there.

The White House on Saturday said it had discovered five additional pages of classified documents at Mr Biden’s home on Thursday, the same day a special counsel was appointed to review the matter.

In a letter on Sunday to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Mr Comer criticised the searches by Biden representatives when the Justice Department was beginning to investigate and said Mr Biden’s “mishandling of classified materials raises the issue of whether he has jeopardised our national security”.

Mr Comer demanded that the White House provide all relevant information including visitor logs by the end of the month.

Appearing on CNN’s State Of The Union, Mr Comer referred to Mr Biden’s home as a “crime scene” though he acknowledged that it was not clear whether laws were broken.

“My concern is that the special counsel was called for, but yet hours after that we still had the president’s personal lawyers, who have no security clearance, still rummaging around the president’s residence, looking for things — I mean that would essentially be a crime scene, so to speak,” Mr Comer said.

While the US Secret Service provides security at the president’s private residence, it does not maintain visitor logs, agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Sunday.

“We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence,” Mr Guglielmi said.

He added that the agency does screen visitors to the president’s properties but does not maintain records of those checks.

The White House confirmed that Biden has not independently maintained records of who has visited his residence since he became president.

“Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said.

“But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.”

Biden Wilmington
Security personnel stand at the entrance to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Indeed, President Donald Trump’s administration announced early in his presidency that they would not release visitor logs out of “grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually”.

Democrat Barack Obama’s administration initially fought attempts by Congress and conservative and liberal groups to obtain visitor records.

But after being sued, it voluntarily began disclosing the logs in December 2009, posting records every three to four months.

A federal appeals court ruled in 2013 that the logs can be withheld under presidential executive privilege.

That unanimous ruling was written by Judge Merrick Garland, who is now serving as Mr Biden’s attorney general.

Asked about Mr Comer’s request for logs and communications regarding the search for documents, Mr Sams responded: “I would simply refer you to what Congressman Comer himself told CNN this morning: ‘At the end of the day, my biggest concern isn’t the classified documents to be honest with you’.

“That says it all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented