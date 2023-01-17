French football chief investigated over sexual harassment allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
French football chief investigated over sexual harassment allegations

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 10:52 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 11:03 am
Noel Le Graet is facing sexual harassment allegations (Christophe Ena/AP)
Noel Le Graet is facing sexual harassment allegations (Christophe Ena/AP)

French football federation president Noel Le Graet is facing an investigation after allegations of “sexual and moral harassment” were made against him by a female sports agent.

In a message to The Associated Press, the Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation was opened on Monday following a report by the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research.

The investigation will be carried out by a special police unit dedicated to crimes against individuals.

France Le Graet
Protesters display placards denouncing alleged improper conduct over several years by the president of the French football federation, Noel Le Graet (Michel Euler/AP)

It was launched after sports agent Sonia Souid accused Le Graet of improper conduct over several years, saying he was only interested in her sexually.

Ms Souid said in an interview with L’Equipe sports daily that Le Graet repeatedly tried to approach her from 2013-17.

The 81-year-old agreed last week to step back from his duties as president of the federation following an emergency executive committee meeting.

Le Graet has faced several claims of sexual harassment and the federation is the target of an investigation ordered by French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera.

Le Graet, who has also been criticised this month for perceived disrespect toward France football great Zinedine Zidane, has agreed to step away from his role until the audit’s findings have been fully reviewed by the executive committee, likely by the end of January. Until then, he is being replaced in an interim role by federation vice president Philippe Diallo.

France Le Graet
Philippe Diallo has taken over from Noel Le Graet on an interim basis (Michel Euler/AP)

Ms Oudea-Castera ordered an investigation into the federation in September after the body said it would file a defamation lawsuit against So Foot magazine, which reported that Le Graet allegedly harassed several female employees.

The French magazine published a six-page investigation quoting anonymous former and current employees, and inappropriate text messages that Le Graet allegedly sent to the women.

Le Graet was re-elected to a four-year term last March. He is currently a candidate for another four-year term on the Fifa Council, the international football body’s decision-making committee.

Ms Souid, who said she first met Le Graet in 2013, told L’Equipe that he texted her to ask her out or tell her he missed her. Ms Souid said he never went too far verbally but made clear she should have sex with him to move her ideas forward.

“He never looked at me like an agent but like a piece of candy,” Ms Souid said.

She said she was hurt by Le Gret’s attitude and that she thought about ending her career as an agent. Asked whether Le Graet helped her professionally at some point, Ms Souid said he helped her find the phone number of coach Corinne Diacre and that he tried to help her with business class plane tickets for France player Amandine Henry.

