Tom Brady coy on future after Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffer play-off defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tom Brady coy on future after Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffer play-off defeat

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 11:49 am
Tom Brady must consider his future after Tampa Bay were beaten by Dallas (Chris O’Meara/AP)
Tom Brady must consider his future after Tampa Bay were beaten by Dallas (Chris O’Meara/AP)

Tom Brady offered few clues on his next move after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beaten 31-14 by the Dallas Cowboys to end their season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, announced his retirement in February last year only to reverse that decision 40 days later, and must now consider his future again as he is set to become a free agent.

That was the obvious question in the wake of a disappointing loss for Tampa Bay, whose season-long struggles offensively were on show once again.

“I’m going to go home, get a good night’s sleep, as good as I can tonight,” Brady said. “There has been a lot of focus on this game, so yeah. It’ll just be one day at a time, truly.”

But Brady did appear to be preparing for the possibility this was his last outing – whether with Tampa Bay or at all – with some of his actions after the game.

First there was an emotional embrace with his parents and sister near the tunnel. Then there was a message of thanks at the end of his press conference.

“It just feels like the end of the season,” he said “I love this organisation. It’s a great place to be. Thank you, everybody, for welcoming me.”

If this was the end, it was not the way a player widely considered to be the best quarterback to ever grace the NFL would have wanted to go.

Brady completed 35 of 66 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns and an interception, but threw a red zone interception and misfired too often, looking rushed in his play as the Cowboys defence applied pressure.

For only the second time in 48 play-off appearances, he was held scoreless in the first half. Last season, the Bucs had the second-highest scoring offence in the league, but this year they have slumped to 25th.

“They played good defensively and put a lot of pressure on us,” Brady said. “We just couldn’t make enough plays. So it was kind of typical of the way we played all year, just inefficient in the passing game and not very good in the running game. So it’s hard to beat good teams like that.”

Brady’s struggles were in stark contrast to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who accounted for five touchdowns in all – four through the air and one on the ground as he threw for 305 yards and rushed for another 24.

Prescott came into the post-season in poor form, but quickly snapped out of it.

“I got away from the way I play this game,” Prescott said. “Got greedy. Tried to just force some throws. Tried to take the big ones. And that’s not who I’ve been throughout my career, just taking what they give me, waiting on the big shot.

“I think it was uncharacteristic. It was a way for me to just dial back in. But I wiped that clean, and I knew what this game meant. I knew how important it was for our side.”

The Cowboys will now face the San Francisco 49ers, the team that eliminated them in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
Police remain outside the flat on Sunnyside Road this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police remain on Sunnyside Road more than a day after finding woman’s body in…
3
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday January 17
4
Police cars outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Four arrested after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
5
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied
North-east MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender
3
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Angela Cumming carried out a sexual assault during a hen party dare game.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Chris Sumner / Design Team Date; 13/01/2023
Mum, 60, guilty of sex assault on student after hen party dares game goes…
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
weather warning
Upgraded amber warning for snow issued by Met Office as schools are forced to…
9
Huntly Arms Hotel
Four charged after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Terry Flintoff leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court, left, and from Facebook, right. Picture shows; Terry Flintoff.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenage dealer caught with heroin and cannabis worth £16,000 inside backpack

More from Press and Journal

fire crews
Six firefighters rescued by coastguard near Fraserburgh after fire engine slips on ice into…
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, died in the fire. Image: PA/Police Scotland
Perth hotel owner claims safety fears 'untrue' following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen Picture shows; Sarah Craig and The Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist's sickening attack on Afghan refugees on Aberdeen street
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club's Jonathan Dobson. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship - despite stress of…
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Period of self-reflection needed for Anthony Stewart - and Aberdeen boss Jim…
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter boss' praise after 'dynamic' attacking display against Ellon United…
The Inverness Lidl store on Telford Street was broken in to earlier this week with a quantity of alcohol stolen. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Lidl is not giving up on building a new supermarket in Inverness - despite…
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
Tain Sheriff Court
Thief walked into home where mum was putting child to bed
Cove Rangers loan signing Declan Glass. Image: SNS
Declan Glass hopes injury worries are over after joining for second Cove Rangers loan…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented