Wout Weghorst determined to show the Premier League what he can do with Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Wout Weghorst determined to show the Premier League what he can do with Man Utd

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 12:53 pm
Wout Weghorst is excited by his surprise move to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Wout Weghorst is excited by his surprise move to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United new boy Wout Weghorst feels like he has unfinished business in the Premier League and is determined to help bring success to Erik ten Hag’s side this season.

The Old Trafford giants have impressed this term but looked light up top even before Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic exit last month.

United’s January move for Weghorst surprised the Netherlands striker as much as onlookers, with the 30-year-old saying it was “special moment” to find out about the interest from his agent.

The towering frontman had been on loan at Besiktas from Burnley, but a deal was struck last week that saw him instead switch from the Championship leaders to Ten Hag’s team for the remainder of the season.

“Yeah, really (looking forward to being back in the Premier League),” Weghorst, who joined the Clarets from Wolfsburg for £12million last January, told United club media.

“For me, it was not done, it was not finished. It didn’t work out the first time as I hoped and I’m really hungry to show myself, to help the team.

“Of course, we are on a really good track now.

“The last couple of weeks, months actually, it’s going really positive here and I just want to contribute and give my best and give my all for the club and I try to be a part of the successful (direction) we are going.”

Wout Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg last January
Wout Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg last January (Martin Rickett/PA)

Weghorst watched Saturday’s impressive 2-1 comeback victory against rivals Manchester City from the stands and could make his United debut at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Ten Hag’s side are looking for a 10th straight win in all competitions and the Dutch striker may well have an important role to play as the team continue to fight on all four fronts.

“I think it’s the right moment,” Weghorst said of this loan move. “I’m 30 years old now.

“I also already have experience in the Premier League – that was not as successful as I hoped – and I am really waiting and looking forward to getting back here because, in my opinion, it is still the biggest competition in the world and now I’m going to play for one of the biggest clubs in England.

“For me, (to play for) the biggest club is, of course, amazing, and as I’ve always said as a football player, and also as a human being, the stage I am at now, the (experience) that I have, I am ready for it.

“This is the right moment to take on this great challenge, of course.”

United paid £2.6m to loan Weghorst from Burnley, who themselves paid Besiktas 2.85m euros (£2.5m) for the early cancellation of their agreement.

The Red Devils are covering the striker’s wages but have no option or obligation to buy a player who believes he will suit Ten Hag’s pressing style.

“I think that’s something that’s one of my strengths,” he said.

“Especially without the ball to put pressure on an opponent, to be active and also these pressures in the time at Burnley had that a lot also.

“That’s something I am capable of and that’s also something in the way the trainer wants to play.

“He wants to play aggressive, he wants to go high on the pitch, try to recover the ball there as quickly as possible and I think I can help the team with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
Police remain outside the flat on Sunnyside Road this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police remain on Sunnyside Road more than a day after finding woman’s body in…
3
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday January 17
4
Police cars outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Four arrested after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
5
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied
North-east MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender
3
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Angela Cumming carried out a sexual assault during a hen party dare game.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Chris Sumner / Design Team Date; 13/01/2023
Mum, 60, guilty of sex assault on student after hen party dares game goes…
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
weather warning
Upgraded amber warning for snow issued by Met Office as schools are forced to…
9
Huntly Arms Hotel
Four charged after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Terry Flintoff leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court, left, and from Facebook, right. Picture shows; Terry Flintoff.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenage dealer caught with heroin and cannabis worth £16,000 inside backpack

More from Press and Journal

fire crews
Six firefighters rescued by coastguard near Fraserburgh after fire engine slips on ice into…
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, died in the fire. Image: PA/Police Scotland
Perth hotel owner claims safety fears 'untrue' following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen Picture shows; Sarah Craig and The Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist's sickening attack on Afghan refugees on Aberdeen street
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club's Jonathan Dobson. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship - despite stress of…
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Period of self-reflection needed for Anthony Stewart - and Aberdeen boss Jim…
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter boss' praise after 'dynamic' attacking display against Ellon United…
The Inverness Lidl store on Telford Street was broken in to earlier this week with a quantity of alcohol stolen. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Lidl is not giving up on building a new supermarket in Inverness - despite…
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
Tain Sheriff Court
Thief walked into home where mum was putting child to bed
Cove Rangers loan signing Declan Glass. Image: SNS
Declan Glass hopes injury worries are over after joining for second Cove Rangers loan…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented