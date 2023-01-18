Suncity founder jailed for 18 years in Macau for illegal gambling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suncity founder jailed for 18 years in Macau for illegal gambling

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 7:44 am
Suncity Group chief Alvin Chau has been jailed for 18 years in Macau after being convicted of a series of charges, including operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organisation and fraud (AP)
Suncity Group chief Alvin Chau has been jailed for 18 years in Macau after being convicted of a series of charges, including operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organisation and fraud (AP)

The founder of Suncity Group, once Macau’s biggest organiser of casino junkets, has been jailed for 18 years after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organisation and numerous other charges.

Alvin Chau was arrested in November 2021 on a warrant based on accusations that he ran an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate with others.

Macau is the only place in China where casinos are legal, and junket operators such as Suncity were a key part of its gaming industry.

They helped facilitate gambling for high rollers outside the former Portuguese colony, including arranging travel services and extending credit for them.

Macau prosecutors accused Chau and some co-defendants of running a syndicate that caused a loss of about 1 billion US dollars (£817 million) in tax revenue to the city’s government between 2013 and 2021. They were alleged to have made illegitimate profits through operating side-betting activities.

Chau faced nearly 290 charges in one of the gambling hub’s biggest criminal cases in years.

In handing down the verdict, the judge noted that Chau’s defence lawyer tried to prove his client had not participated in the side-betting activities but she concluded such operations would not have been possible without Chau’s approval.

But she acquitted Chau of money laundering.

The court ordered Chau and some co-defendants to pay the government 830 million dollars (£678 million) and financially compensate various casino operators.

The junket sector slumped after Chau’s arrest, with Suncity shutting its VIP rooms.

In January last year, Macau police also arrested Levo Chan, a former boss of another leading junket business, for allegedly running illegal gambling operations.

The casino hub is ramping up for a tourism and casino recovery after China eases its Covid-19 restrictions in recent weeks.

In 2022, its gambling revenues were halved to 5.3 billion dollars (£4.3 billion) from a year earlier.

Editor's Picks

