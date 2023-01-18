It was my fault – Pep Guardiola takes blame for Man City’s misfiring attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

It was my fault – Pep Guardiola takes blame for Man City’s misfiring attack

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 10:33 pm
Pep Guardiola accepts the buck stops with him after Manchester City’s recent frustrating results (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola accepts the buck stops with him after Manchester City’s recent frustrating results (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola has accepted the blame for Manchester City’s recent downturn in form and the break in supply to Erling Haaland up front.

The champions have fallen eight points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League after winning just one of their last three games in the competition.

That sequence includes last Saturday’s frustrating and controversial derby loss to Manchester United while City also slumped to an unexpected Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at Southampton a week ago.

Luke Shaw clears as Erling Haaland threatens
Erling Haaland (left) was kept quiet as City were beaten at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

City mustered just one shot on target across the games against Southampton and United while Haaland, scorer of 27 goals already this season, has not found the net in his last three outings.

City manager Guardiola, whose side will look to get back to winning ways against Tottenham on Thursday, said: “We have our game, we have our principles (but) the way we played in last two games didn’t help Erling to score.

“We have too many players outside and too few inside. Without players inside you cannot defend and you cannot play good, especially in the final third.

“In the build-up you can be wider, but in the final third you have to have players in the middle. If Erling is not there we are not going to score goals.

“In the past we have always had incredible movements in the final third, in the small spaces. Now, in the last two games, we haven’t had it. I would say it was my fault. I didn’t make them understand the way we have to attack.

“We need runners, not just Erling. If we had just Erling he would be controlled by two or three central defenders. We need more players in those positions, definitely. We have done it. We have to do it more often.”

Guardiola accepts the onus is on him to make sure City are meeting the expectations people now have for them after winning the title in four of the past five seasons.

He said: “I prefer to be eight points in front but I like to handle this situation, I love it.

“I have to find something to make the team better. I’m the man responsible. When the players don’t play good, if they don’t have the desire to do it, it is because something is wrong in my decisions. We have to find it.

“People don’t think about the memories, how good we were. When I die people will talk about how good Pep was. That’s for sure.

“But since we are here, people expect us to perform well, win the games and try to find the way. Otherwise – Pep out.

City look dejected as Marcus Rashford puts Manchester United ahead in the derby
City’s loss at United has left them facing a strong challenge for a top-four position (Martin Rickett/PA)

“This is how our jobs work – and I want Pep in! I want to stay here, this is what I want, and for that we have to win games and be there in all the competitions.”

Guardiola feels the situation has left City with their work cut out to ensure they secure a top-four place.

He said: “It’s always difficult. I always give a lot of credit when we qualify for the Champions League.

“But it’s not about now. It’s about the next game and the next game, trying to make some consistency in our games, to try to win the games. This is what we have to try to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented