Jesse Marsch impressed by Willy Gnonto’s rise at Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jesse Marsch impressed by Willy Gnonto’s rise at Leeds

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 11:29 pm
Jesse Marsch talked up Wilfried Gnonto after Leeds’ win over Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jesse Marsch talked up Wilfried Gnonto after Leeds’ win over Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch refused to put a value on man-of-the-match Willy Gnonto after he scored a brilliant brace in his side’s 5-2 FA Cup replay win against Cardiff.

Gnonto, a summer transfer deadline-day signing from Zurich for a reported £3.8million, spectacularly volleyed Leeds ahead inside 30 seconds as they reached the fourth round for the first time in six years.

Rodrigo fired Leeds’ second in the 34th minute and teenage Italy forward Gnonto made it 3-0 two minutes later before substitute Patrick Bamford added two more in the second half.

Cardiff substitute Callum Robinson headed a late consolation for his side and converted a stoppage-time penalty after VAR ruled Marc Roca had handled, but it was a night to forget for their interim boss Dean Whitehead in his first game in charge.

Gnonto’s price tag has soared since making his first Premier League start in November, but Marsch would not be drawn on the 19-year-old’s current value.

“More than £4million,” said the American, whose side’s firepower has been boosted by club record signing Georginio Rutter and the return to fitness of Bamford and Luis Sinisterra.

“We wanted to have a fast start, obviously that was a dream start. Good ball from Rodrigo, good diagonal chip, good running in the deep from Willy.

“And really clever, I think he bumps the defender a little bit, makes a bit of room for himself, arranges his feet and an incredible finish. So Willy is obviously in a good way, a really good way.

“He’s a very intelligent, humble, grounded, a real human being, who wants to improve, wants to work hard and believes in the process we’ve created for him and the group.”

Leeds had won only two of their previous 17 games in all competitions before putting Sky Bet Championship strugglers Cardiff to the sword.

Marsch added: “I felt very strongly before the game that we were ready for a strong performance. I told the team that.

“This was obviously an important moment for us, but it’s just another moment in the development we’re trying to create.

“An important moment to gather momentum, but hard to say validation because we still have so much to do.”

Cardiff sacked manager Mark Hudson after Saturday’s 1-1 home league draw against Wigan left them three points above the relegation zone.

Whitehead, who made seven changes for the trip to Elland Road, said he expected to be in charge for Saturday’s league visit of Millwall.

He said: “I’m just looking forward to the weekend, prepare the team as best we can. Hopefully we can get a result and we will see what happens after that.

“The league table tells us where the club is right now. We need wins and we need wins quick. We will be prepared and ready for Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented