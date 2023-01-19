Ukrainians learn mine-clearing skills from Cambodian experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainians learn mine-clearing skills from Cambodian experts

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 8:29 am
A Ukrainian deminer, left, holds a mine detector as he listens to a Cambodian demining expert, right, during a training session in Preytotoeung village, Battambang province, Cambodia (Heng Sinith/AP)
Experts in landmine-plagued Cambodia have been teaching clearing skills to Ukrainian soldiers.

They hope their decades of experience will help the Europeans in their efforts to remove Russian mines at home.

Wearing protective armour, helmets and visors, the group of 15 Ukrainians was walked through a minefield being actively cleared on Thursday.

They were guided along cleared routes through a former battlefield in the north-west Battambang province by trainers with the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (Cmac), a government agency overseeing the clearing of landmines and unexploded ordnance in the country.

A Cambodia Mine Action Centre demining expert, right, leads Ukrainian deminers at a minefield in Preytotoeung village, Battambang province, Cambodia
Captain Arsenii Diadchenko, who led the Ukrainians, said the training has so far been “quick and fast” with some good lessons.

“It will be very helpful in clearing our area of Russian mines,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the exercise.

Cambodia is still littered with mines after three decades of war and internal conflicts, which ended in 1998, with an estimated four to six million unexploded devices still uncleared.

The NGO Landmine Monitor in its 2022 report listed Cambodia and Ukraine among the nine countries with “massive” mine contamination, meaning they had more than 38.6 square miles of uncleared fields.

In Cambodia’s case there were more than 276 square miles of uncleared fields, while the NGO has been unable to reliably verify the extent of the contamination in Ukraine.

Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine, and Myanmar are the only two states with documented new use of landmines in 2022, according to Landmine Monitor, while non-state armed groups have also been confirmed to be using them in at least five countries.

While Ukraine is new to demining, the problem has beset Cambodia for so long that it transcends generations.

Ukrainian deminers view a controlled bomb explosion at a mine field in Preytotoeung village, Battambang province
Ukrainian deminers view a controlled bomb explosion at a mine field in Preytotoeung village, Battambang province (Heng Sinith/AP)

Since the end of the fighting, some 20,000 people have been killed in Cambodia by mines and unexploded munitions and about another 45,000 have been hurt.

Thanks to the demining and educational efforts, however, the average annual death toll has dropped from several thousand to fewer than 100.

Cambodian deminers are among the world’s most experienced and several thousand have been sent in the past decade under UN auspices to work in Africa and the Middle East.

Cambodian trainer Voeun Chhorvy, 23, has only been clearing minefields for a year but learned her skills from her father, who was also a deminer.

The Cmac expert told reporters she is “proud that I can show what I have learned” to the Ukrainians.

“I’m happy that I could share my experience with them,” she said.

Japan’s Sato Motoyuki, a professor at Tohoku University who has been working on innovations with ground-penetrating radar, was also on hand to coach the Ukrainians on using the Advanced Landmine Imaging System (Alis) he developed in his lab.

A Ukrainian deminer, second from right, listens to a Cambodia Mine Action Centre worker before a controlled explosion in the mine field at Preytotoeung village in Battambang province
A Ukrainian deminer, second from right, listens to a Cambodia Mine Action Centre worker before a controlled explosion in the mine field at Preytotoeung village in Battambang province (Heng Sinith/AP)

The handheld device consists of a metal detector with an integrated ground-penetrating radar which can help deminers detect and identify buried mines.

He said the soil conditions in Ukraine and Cambodia are very different but he has not yet been able to organise travel to Ukraine to train deminers there. He hopes the Ukrainians will learn enough in Cambodia to be able to use the devices effectively at home.

“After they learn the very basic operation of Alis, I think they also can think about how they can apply it in a Ukraine minefield,” he said.

The Ukrainian team arrived in Cambodia on Monday and have been receiving training all week from the Cambodian deminers in a programme supported by the Japan International Co-operation Agency.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen pledged in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in November to send Cambodian demining experts to help train their Ukrainian counterparts.

Hun Sen has said the Cambodian deminers will be sent to Poland, a staging ground for much assistance to Ukraine, but the number of deminers to be sent and their destination have not been finalised.

The offer came after Hun Sen, in an unusual move for a nation which usually aligns itself with Russia and China, condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, saying: “Cambodia is always against any country that invades another country.”

Ukrainian deminers pose for a group photo
Ukrainian deminers pose for a group photo (Heng Sinith/AP)

Cambodia was one of nearly 100 UN member countries to co-sponsor a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion.

Several other countries, including the US and Germany, have already provided Ukraine with demining assistance.

After their training in Battambang province, the Ukrainian team is to travel to Siem Reap province, home to Cambodia’s famous Angkor temples, to tour a museum dedicated to land mines and unexploded ordnance before they return home.

More from Press and Journal

