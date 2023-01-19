Luke Donald shows Ryder Cup hopefuls how it’s done in Abu Dhabi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Donald shows Ryder Cup hopefuls how it’s done in Abu Dhabi

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 3:01 pm
Luke Donald set the pace on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Steven Paston/PA)
Luke Donald set the pace on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Steven Paston/PA)

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald showed some of his prospective team members how it should be done with a superb 64 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The former world number one, who is currently ranked 541st, birdied his last four holes and made nine in total at Yas Links to card an opening eight-under-par 64 and set the clubhouse target.

Play in the first round was not completed due to fading light, but Donald ended the day with a one-shot lead over Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Australia’s Jason Scrivener, with Ireland’s Seamus Power a shot further back.

“Just playing here the last couple days, I felt like there was some low scores out here as long as the wind didn’t blow too hard,” said Donald, whose last top-10 finish worldwide came more than three years ago.

“It just kind of suits my eye. It’s not too tight off the tee. I think you have to pick some good lines. I think you’re going to hit a lot of greens out here because you’re going to hit a lot of fairways, too.

“I putted very nicely today other than one three-putt on the third hole for my only bogey. I think maybe (I was) a little inspired by watching some good golf from last week (at the Hero Cup).”

Donald said his form had not come as a complete surprise after he started November’s Nedbank Challenge with an opening 65 and went on to finish 13th, but played down his chances of becoming a playing captain.

Arnold Palmer was the last man to do so in 1963 and Donald said: “We are a long way from that.”

Luke Donald
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald made a brilliant start to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Adam Davy/PA)

Donald took over the captaincy when Henrik Stenson was stripped of the role after joining LIV Golf, despite having signed a contract pledging he would not support or promote other tours.

Stenson is making his first appearance on the DP World Tour since that decision in July and carded an opening 68, with fellow former Open champions Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari among the seven players to shoot 67.

Asked if he regretted his decision, Stenson said: “No, I made my decision and obviously Ryder Cup Europe made theirs. It’s not great but it is what it is, and Ryder Cup has been a huge part of my career.

“I wish Luke all the best with the team going forward and we’ll see where we all end up in the long run with this.”

The PGA Tour has indefinitely suspended members who joined LIV Golf, while the DP World Tour last summer fined players £100,000 and banned them from the Genesis Scottish Open, but saw that temporarily stayed on appeal.

Henrik Stenson
Henrik Stenson talks to his caddie on the 18th hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

The full case will be heard in early February and will effectively decide if
the Tour can sanction the likes of Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia.

Asked how he would respond to suggestions that LIV players should not return to the DP World Tour, Stenson said: “The way I look at it, when all of us went to play on the PGA Tour back in the day, we shouldn’t have been welcomed back either then.

“There’s multiple tours in the world and as far as I’m concerned, as long as you fulfil your criteria and earn your right to be there, you should be able to play in as many tournaments as you like.”

