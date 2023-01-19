US hands suspect in missing students case over to Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US hands suspect in missing students case over to Mexico

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 9:13 pm
Relatives and classmates of the missing 43 Ayotzinapa college students, march in Mexico City in 2022, on the anniversary of their disappearance in Iguala, Guerrero state (Marco Ugarte/AP/PA)
Relatives and classmates of the missing 43 Ayotzinapa college students, march in Mexico City in 2022, on the anniversary of their disappearance in Iguala, Guerrero state (Marco Ugarte/AP/PA)

US authorities handed over a key suspect in the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students to Mexico, after the man was caught trying to cross the border on December 20 without proper documents.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute identified the man only by his first name, but a federal agent later confirmed on Thursday that he is Alejandro Tenescalco. The institute said he failed to qualify for asylum in the United States.

Tenescalco was a police supervisor in the city of Iguala, where the students from a rural teachers’ college were abducted by municipal police. Investigations suggest corrupt police turned the students over to a drug gang, who killed them and burned their bodies.

Alejandro Encinas, the head of the government Truth Commission, has called Tenescalco “one of the main perpetrators” of the crime.

He faces charges of kidnapping and organised crime. The Mexican government had offered a 500,000 dollars (£404,000) reward for his arrest.

In 2022, the Truth Commission declared the disappearances a “state crime” because authorities at all levels of government were involved in the disappearances and cover-up.

The investigations resulted in the arrests of three soldiers, including a now retired general who had been the army commander in the area when the abductions occurred.

Also, then federal Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam has been accused of inventing the government’s original account based on torture and manipulation of evidence.

But some charges against dozens of other suspects have been thrown out because of tainted evidence.

