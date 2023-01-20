Graham Nash recalls joy of creating music with David Crosby, who has died age 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Nash recalls joy of creating music with David Crosby, who has died age 81

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 12:01 am
American pop group The Byrds (PA)
American pop group The Byrds (PA)

Graham Nash, who co-founded influential rock group Crosby, Stills, and Nash alongside David Crosby, has remembered his bandmate for being “fearless in life and in music”.

US musician Crosby died at the age of 81 following a “long illness”, his wife Jan Dance confirmed in a statement to US outlet Variety.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame in LA-based folk-rock group The Byrds, who he joined in 1964 alongside Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke.

(Graham Nash/Instagram)

He collaborated on chart-topping hits including a cover of Bob Dylan’s Mr Tambourine Man, which leapt to number one in the US singles chart, and Turn! Turn! Turn!.

Shortly after leaving the band in 1967 following a tumultuous tenure, he joined supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash – with Stephen Stills and Nash, which later added Neil Young.

Sharing a picture of Crosby’s engraved guitar case on Instagram, The Hollies band member Nash wrote: “It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed.

“I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years. David was fearless in life and in music.

“He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most.”

Glastonbury Festival 2009 – Day Two
David Crosby performing during the 2009 Glastonbury Festival (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The 80-year-old added that his heart is with his wife, son and “all of the people he has touched in this world”.

During his time in the band Crosby wrote Guinnevere, Almost Cut My Hair, Long Time Gone, Delta and Deja Vu – however constant clashing led the band to topple in the 1970s.

Over the years, the band sporadically re-grouped, including when Crosby and Nash recorded and toured regularly.

Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice for his role in both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

In a statement to US outlet Variety, his wife Jan wrote: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.

“Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson was one of the first to pen a tribute to Crosby, writing that he is “at a loss for words” following the news.

He tweeted: “I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person.”

Born in 1941, Crosby was the child of Oscar-winning cinematographer Floyd Crosby, and gravitated to acting and music at an early age.

Crosby joined forces with Becca Stevens, Michelle Willis and Michael League – known as The Lighthouse Band – in 2016 before their 2018 tour in support of Crosby’s seventh solo album Here If You Listen.

It was a year later that his documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name produced by Cameron Crowe in which he speaks about his own mortality was released.

