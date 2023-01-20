Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Dutch challenger to set up Jannik Sinner rematch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his serene progress through the draw to set up a rematch with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The Greek third seed is the highest-ranked player remaining following the exits of Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud and arrived in Melbourne full of confidence following an unbeaten start to the season.

He is yet to drop a set and defeated another in-form player in Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Tsitsipas has made the semi-finals in three of the previous four years at Melbourne Park and is hoping to seize his chance of going further this time.

He said: “I’ve never been making predictions because the sport that I chose to play is unpredictable. Of course, there are favourites. Everyone knows that.

“If my mind is not there, doesn’t matter who I’m playing. If I’m not able to generate good shots, hit big shots at important moments, be daring at important moments, it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the net.

“It’s always up to me. I believe there are no presents. You should be going after it, you should be creating those opportunities, and aiming big within yourself, sometimes surpass your own abilities. That is something that I enjoy. When I see myself getting beyond that, it is a very beautiful feeling.”

Jannik Sinner fought back from two sets down against Marton Fucsovics (Dita Alangkara/AP)

His first big test will come in the fourth round against Italian 15th seed Sinner, who became the latest player to fight back from two sets down in a 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-0 victory over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Tsitsipas and Sinner have played five times before, including in the quarter-finals here last year, when the Greek won in straight sets.

Sinner, 21, said: “I’m looking forward always for these kind of matches, knowing that he is one of the best players in the world. But I’ve changed a little bit for sure my game. It’s going to be hopefully a good match. We’ll see how it goes this year.”

Mackenzie McDonald was unable to follow up his big victory over Nadal, struggling with an injury himself and resorting to underarm serves in a 7-6 (6) 6-3 6-2 loss to 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka.