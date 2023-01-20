Sets likely changed forever after Halyna Hutchins was shot while filming Rust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Sets likely changed forever after Halyna Hutchins was shot while filming Rust

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 9:52 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 2:10 pm
The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the tragedy happened (Jae C Hong/AP)
The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the tragedy happened (Jae C Hong/AP)

Movie production and firearms experts say filmmaking probably changed forever when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the remote New Mexico set of the western Rust.

It comes after prosecutors said actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s weapon supervisor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter later this month.

“The gun safety experience on set has become more vocal. It’s a lot louder,” said Joey Dillon, an armorer who has overseen the use of firearms on TV shows like Westworld and films such as The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs.

“I make it a lot louder myself.”

Baldwin, 64, was pointing the gun with the live round that killed Ms Hutchins 14 months ago as they set up a shot.

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in October 2021
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in October 2021 (Andres Leighton/AP)

People at several levels of production are determined to make sure such a tragedy never happens again.

That has meant the increasing use of digital and other technology that could make gunfire of any kind obsolete.

It has also meant more simple things, like shouting when using the same safety protocols long in place to make clear to everyone when a gun is present and what its status is.

Actors and others are more interested when the gun is handed over.

“Now people want to check because people are a little a little gun shy,” Mr Dillon said.

“I’ll stop the whole process just to show them so that they feel comfortable with it.”

While checking a gun themselves may be in the best interest of actors, how much responsibility they bear for doing so remains in dispute, and will be a central question for jurors should Baldwin’s case go to trial.

Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators after the deadly shooting
Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators after the deadly shooting (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

His union and his lawyer say the onus cannot be placed on performers.

“An actor’s job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert,” the Screen Actors Guild said in a statement.

“Firearms are provided for their use under the guidance of multiple expert professionals directly responsible for the safe and accurate operation of that firearm.”

Baldwin’s defence lawyer Luke Nikas said his client did his job by relying “on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds”.

Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies disagrees.

“It is incumbent on anybody that holds a gun to make sure that it is either not loaded or to know what it is loaded with,” she said.

“And certainly then to not point it at someone and pull the trigger. That’s where his actor liability, we think, comes in.”

Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter
Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter (Steve Helber/AP)

She also emphasised that while Baldwin is to be charged as the man with the gun in his hand, his role as a producer, and at least partial responsibility for the lax conditions that led to his having a loaded gun, were a consideration in deciding to bring the charges.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who oversaw the film’s firearms, will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter, the district attorney said.

Her lawyer Jason Bowles said he will “bring the full truth to light and she “will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury”.

Technology may take the safety question out of actors’ hands entirely.

Productions were already using digital effects to simulate the flash and bang of gunfire more often, but Ms Hutchins’ death has almost certainly sped the change along.

“There are a lot of bad ways that digital takes over but this is a good way,” said Spencer Parsons, an associate professor and head of production at Northwestern University in the School of Communication’s department of Radio/Television/Film who has worked as a director and in other roles on any sets.

“I’m not saying that there’s no good reason to use real pyrotechnics but in terms of basic safety and speed, this makes sense.”

Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks during a news conference
Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks during a news conference (Andres Leighton/AP)

And when it comes to hardware, companies have been making increasingly convincing replicas, essentially enhanced BB guns with moving parts that behave like pistols but do not fire bullets.

Muzzle flashes and sounds are added in post-production.

But, Mr Parsons said, “there’s not a lot of replicas for some of the antique stuff” used in westerns and other period movies, which he specialises in.

Other solutions sought for sets may be misguided and may not help.

In the days immediately after the shooting, much media discussion surrounded the dangers of blank rounds in guns, based on the assumption that one of them killed Ms Hutchins.

“From experience I knew it was more than that,” Mr Dillon said. “But the immediate reaction in the industry was to try to cancel the use of blanks altogether.”

Mr Dillon said dummy rounds – prop bullets used in scenes where characters are shown loading guns – are more likely to result in mistakes like what happened on Rust since they look like live ammunition and could be confused with them.

He said he found that “frustrating because that can accidentally impart to the crew that we’ve been ignorant” and previously kept them in unnecessary danger.

When investigators revealed it was actually a live round, the fear of blanks, which can certainly be very dangerous at very close range, remained.

Gutierrez-Reed’s dual role as armorer and assistant props supervisor has also received negative attention.

But Mr Dillon said the overlap of weapons and props is inevitable and such dual roles happen often.

“When the guns come out, that’s all I’m worried about,” he said. “And that’s all I’m working on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
"We'll ensure your voices are heard'' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop
Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented