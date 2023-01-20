Pep Guardiola wants Man City fans to help them get their spark back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola wants Man City fans to help them get their spark back

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 11:46 am
Pep Guardiola has called on fans to play a part for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola has called on fans to play a part for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola has called on Manchester City’s fans to help his team rediscover their lost sparkle.

The City manager was far from happy after his side needed to overturn a 2-0 half-time deficit to get back to winning ways against Tottenham on Thursday.

The champions had been staring at the prospect of a third successive loss in all competitions before they fought back to claim a 4-2 win and cut Arsenal’s Premier League lead to five points.

Tottenham celebrate their second goal against Manchester City
City were rocked as Spurs struck twice late in the first half (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola had said after Saturday’s derby loss to Manchester United that he felt something was lacking and the first-half display against Spurs – which prompted a small section of fans to boo at the interval – did not change his opinion.

The Spaniard said: “Our fans have to push us, demand more, have to shout ‘Come on guys, I know how good you are, show us again’.

“We were lucky. Nine times out of 10 you don’t come back there. We are able to do it, like we came back at Aston Villa and many times, but we are not able to do it every time.

“The players train really good but there is something here in the clouds, which you cannot express in a million details and we don’t have it right now. We miss it.

“Play bad? No. We always play good. The quality we have. It’s not about that but if we want to do something we have to come back.”

Guardiola appears to attribute some of the issue to his side’s weariness after their recent successes while Arsenal, by contrast, have a fresh hunger having gone 19 years without a title win.

“We have the problem that we have four Premier Leagues in five years and Arsenal have two decades without anything,” he said.

“I see the Arsenal games and they do everything good – that’s why they’re in front and they deserve it.”

Despite their lack of zest, City still controlled the first half against Spurs and it was remarkable they ended it 2-0 down.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring against Tottenham
Riyad Mahrez scored twice in a fine individual display (Martin Rickett/PA)

Both goals came in a calamitous few minutes before the break as errors from Ederson led to strikes from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal.

City quickly hit back with goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland early in the second half, both created by the impressive Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez then put them ahead himself just after the hour and wrapped up victory with his second late on.

“I think it was the perfect second-half performance,” said midfielder Jack Grealish. “It’s absolutely massive to win and get the three points.”

