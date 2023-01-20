Graham Potter refuses to be drawn on Chelsea move for Noni Madueke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter refuses to be drawn on Chelsea move for Noni Madueke

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 2:44 pm
Graham Potter would not be drawn on the potential arrival of Noni Madueke (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Graham Potter would not be drawn on the potential arrival of Noni Madueke (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Chelsea boss Graham Potter was tight-lipped on the potential signing of Noni Madueke as he prepares to hand a Premier League debut to Mykhailo Mudryk.

England Under-21 winger Madueke has reportedly undergone a medical with the Blues ahead of joining from PSV Eindhoven for around £35million.

Ukraine international Mudryk moved to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk last weekend in an initial £62m deal and is likely to feature in Saturday’s game at Liverpool.

Asked what he could say about 20-year-old former Crystal Palace and Tottenham youth player Madueke, Potter replied: “Nothing really.

Mykhailo Mudryk is likely to make his Chelsea debut this weekend
Mykhailo Mudryk is likely to make his Chelsea debut this weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I know there is a lot of noise around there but at the moment nothing to announce, the club hasn’t announced anything and I’m not in the position to speak any more.

“Until he’s a Chelsea player, nothing further to say. I don’t like to talk about players who aren’t Chelsea players.”

While Madueke’s possible arrival is yet to be confirmed, wideman Mudryk has had a full week’s training at Cobham.

The 22-year-old was paraded on the pitch at half-time of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and is pushing for involvement at Anfield.

“Yeah, there’s a chance (he will feature),” said Potter. “It’s how much he can do. I think 90 minutes, no. There’s probably a role for him at some stage in the game.

“He’s a young player, exciting player, fantastic speed one v one, can attack the backline and now we’ve just got to help him adapt to the Premier League, adapt to us.

“He’s obviously come from a mid-season break, so hasn’t played so much football recently but has been training well. We’ll assess him and see how much he can play at the weekend.”

The slender success over Palace – only Chelsea’s second in 10 top-flight outings – eased the pressure on Potter but he is still hampered by a lengthy injury list.

Reece James is back in training
Reece James is back in training (John Walton/PA)

While England defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James have returned to training, the former Brighton head coach does not expect to have any of his absentees back available at Anfield.

“I would say no,” he said of injury returns.

“Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) was on the bench the last match to be on the bench essentially but he’s a lot closer now so he can play more minutes.

“Boys are progressing well, Reece has joined team training but won’t be involved at the weekend, same as Ben Chilwell. And then everybody else is pretty much where we were.”

Chelsea take on Liverpool with both sides languishing in mid-table, level on 28 points.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled for form this season
Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled for form this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Potter backed rival coach Jurgen Klopp to sort out the Merseyside club’s current problems.

“It amazes me how people talk about the Premier League being the best league in the world and then I’m asked about whether it’s surprising if people struggle in it,” he said.

“Jurgen’s a fantastic guy, a fantastic manager.

“They will fix it, they will come through the struggles and then we all know their quality.”

