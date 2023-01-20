I cannot explain it – Jurgen Klopp impressed by Chelsea’s big spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I cannot explain it – Jurgen Klopp impressed by Chelsea’s big spending

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 3:18 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 3:24 pm
Jurgen Klopp takes charge of his 1,000 match on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Jurgen Klopp takes charge of his 1,000 match on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he cannot explain Chelsea’s unprecedented “impressive” spending.

The Blues have spent over £400million since the consortium headed by billionaire Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over in the summer, with £140m of that outlay coming in the last 15 days with potentially more expected before the end of the month.

That is a lot more than Liverpool, who after buying Benfica forward Darwin Nunez for an initial £64m – which could rise to a club-record £85m with add-ons – and youngsters Fabio Carvalho (from Fulham for £5m) and Calvin Ramsay (from Aberdeen for £6.5m), have added £38m PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo as their likely only January transfer.

On whether Chelsea’s spending made the challenge for the Premier League top four more difficult Klopp, who celebrates his 1,000th match as a manager on Saturday, said: “Maybe. It may get probably even worse or better, I don’t know exactly how you want to say it.

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez’s transfer could rise to a club-record £85million with add-ons (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Interesting (the spending). I cannot explain it, I have no idea. But if the numbers are true then it’s impressive.”

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group put the club up for sale late last year but appear to be now deviating away from that and looking for additional investors to buy a part share.

But that means Klopp’s next tranche of transfer money, which the American-based group has always tried to manage responsibly, is likely to be available in the summer as the club chase Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Asked whether Chelsea’s spending was a concern, Klopp added: “I don’t think Chelsea can do this in the same manner for the next 10 years – I don’t know, maybe they can.

“Other teams will have ups and downs and we just have to be there. I can’t see investment stopping in the future and that means we have to do it as well.

“We don’t talk about now because it’s always slightly different, but in general. I believe in coaching, I believe in developing, I believe in team-building and using those things 100 per cent.

“Meanwhile there are so many good managers out there it’s crazy so they believe in that as well – and if they start really properly spending and do those things as well, then you cannot not spend or you will have a little bit of a problem.

“The moment you build a new team, it doesn’t mean you have to build it every year new, (you) give players the chance to make the next step.

“We have quite a few of them already here. Then a lot of things are possible again. That’s the plan for the future.

“It’s not worrying that other teams can spend, it’s probably a matter of fact. We have to react to that as well but not just to that.”

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Saturday’s meeting at Anfield pits the ninth-placed hosts against opponents one spot below them, not a scenario envisaged at the start of the season.

But with this match representing only the halfway point in Liverpool’s season, and with the club 10 points off fourth-placed Newcastle with a match in hand, Klopp remains optimistic of a change in fortunes.

“We are here in a good position. I know that sounds strange because we didn’t play our best football but in general we are in good hands,” he said.

“So we don’t get crazy or whatever. We really know about the responsibility we have and we really try absolutely everything to try to bring us back on track and not worry too much.”

Nunez is expected to be available for selection after missing the last two matches with a muscle problem.

