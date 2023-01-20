A crazy number – Jurgen Klopp set for 1,000th game as a manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

A crazy number – Jurgen Klopp set for 1,000th game as a manager

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 3:26 pm
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp will mark 1,000 matches as a manager at home to Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp will mark 1,000 matches as a manager at home to Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Jurgen Klopp will mark his 1,000th match as a manager at home to Chelsea but admits his coaching career almost never got off the ground.

The 55-year-old German began at Mainz in 2001, where he took charge for the first time on February 28, 2001 just one day after being promoted from the playing staff.

His side beat MSV Duisburg 1-0 before going on to win six of his first seven games in charge as the club avoided relegation from the second tier.

Jurgen Klopp's record as a manager
Jurgen Klopp’s record as a manager (PA Graphics)

But Klopp believes his career could have taken a different direction had one of those matches gone the other way.

“From the first seven games I think we won six and if we lost one more I think we would have been relegated,” he said.

“To win five from the first seven would have been an outstanding number and no-one would have recognised it, you just go down to the third league and a promising coaching career would be finished before it really started.

“I was lucky that didn’t happen. It is a crazy number, honestly, 1,000.

“I never thought about these numbers and never thought I would be allowed to do it for that long, but it went really quick.

LMA Manager of the Year Handout Photo
Jurgen Klopp will celebrate 1,000 matches as a manager at home to Chelsea (Darcy McKellar/Handout/PA)

“The problems I had at that time are completely different to the ones I have today.

“The beard is now really grey, that was not the case when I arrived here. I’m not sure if that is because of the age or because of Liverpool.

“It was not for one second boring, that is the best thing you can say about your working life, and the best thing I can imagine to do.

“I am absolutely fine with the excitement, the pressure, the outstanding moments and the lesser good moments. It is part of the deal.

“Nobody wins all the time and I knew that early and so I don’t expect it, but I still try to do it as often as somehow possible.”

Klopp spent seven years at Mainz, whom he got promoted to the top flight, then moved to Borussia Dortmund, where he broke Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga stranglehold with back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

He brought up his 500th managerial game with a 5-0 win for over Freiburg September 28, 2013 but eventually left Dortmund in three years later.

After a short sabbatical he replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield, where he went on to win every major club honour, including a sixth Champions League and a first Premier League title, while also leading them to two other Champions League finals and two second-place league finishes, one with a record 97 points.

His Liverpool side have been pipped to the title by Manchester City twice by a point (in 2019 and 2022), but Klopp holds the record for winning more competitive games against Pep Guardiola (11) than any other coach.

Klopp’s overall win percentage across his career is 53.9 per cent, with his Liverpool record 60.7 per cent.

League Managers’ Association committee and 1,000 club member Sir Alex Ferguson, a stalwart at arch-rivals Manchester United, paid tribute to Klopp.

“Jurgen is undoubtedly one of the most gifted managers in world football and the dedication and passion which Jurgen brings to his role is inspiring to anyone aspiring to a career in football management,” he said.

“The many trophies he has already won in his career, including in recent seasons the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, confirm his status amongst football’s elite.

“I am certain that Jurgen will continue his trajectory of success and add many more matches to the 1,000 he achieves this weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
2
Train station police
Machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station
3
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
4
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
5
Scot Livingstone, who was part of the Aberdeen Sea Cadet 'family'.
Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. He grabbed a knife in Premier Store, Union Street. Picture shows; Ty Hyland leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Union Street. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenager grabbed knife from deli counter during 5am store argument
7
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
8
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
9
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp will mark 1,000 matches as a manager at home to Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Spikkin Scots Quiz: How many of these Scots words and phrases do you know?
10
Union Square has seen new stores open recently. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen shopping centres as more stores open up in Union Square…

More from Press and Journal

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer who are the voices of the 'ADHD As Females' podcast
'We're trying to set an example of being unapologetically us': ADHD podcasters confirm tour…
James Murison.
Notorious kidnapper of Huntly papergirl given open-ended prison sentence
Aberdeen to Dundee trains will not be operating on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to Dundee trains cancelled on Sunday for track renewal works
Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Tributes to food industry expert and 'top-rate colleague' Martin
ice incident hospital
A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions
Islands Deal
Islands Deal: £100m in government investment secure but 'still a mountain to climb' for…
Darvel's Jordan Kirkpatrick is looking forward to facing the Dons on Monday. Image: SNS Group
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Aberdeen rapist who preyed on sleeping women jailed for eight years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented