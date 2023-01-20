Graham Potter says Chelsea’s signing of Mykhailo Mudryk brings ‘no guarantees’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter says Chelsea’s signing of Mykhailo Mudryk brings ‘no guarantees’

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 10:32 pm
New Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk is poised to make his Premier League debut at Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Graham Potter accepts Chelsea’s bold decision to hand £62million signing Mykhailo Mudryk an eight-and-a-half-year contract could backfire.

Ukraine winger Mudryk is in line to make his Premier League debut at Liverpool on Saturday following his high-profile arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk.

While the Blues held off competition for the 22-year-old’s signature from leaders Arsenal, eyebrows were raised at the length of his Stamford Bridge deal, which runs until 2031.

Head coach Potter believes that decision could prove beneficial for the west London club but admits every transfer carries a degree of risk.

“There are no guarantees anywhere,” he said. “There is no magic formula that says ‘this is going to work and this is how we’re going to see the future’.

“I think in whatever decision you go into, you should have the humility to say you haven’t got all of the answers, you can’t see the future, you’ve got to make the most educated guess that you can and try to predict as closely as you can to what you think may happen, and then make your decision accordingly.

Graham Potter's Chelsea have managed just two wins from their last 10 Premier League games
“That’s the challenge, that’s the challenge of the club, that’s the challenge of us all to try to think, ‘OK, what’s the right thing for us? How do we do that?’.

“But is there life without risk? No, not all. I think whatever you do, there’s going to be a risk, there’s chance it might not work and you have to understand that and the consequences to that.

“Obviously if things go well, you’ve got a fantastic asset and the club is secure in terms of the contract length. It’s a direction the club want to go down and obviously I am supporting that as best as I can.”

Mudryk was paraded on the pitch at half-time of last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace after completing a move which could eventually cost Chelsea £88m.

Having spent his entire career to date in his homeland, he is contention to feature at Anfield, albeit it is expected to be a cameo appearance.

Potter is eager to ease the burden of expectation on Mudryk as he attempts to help the player fulfil his exciting potential.

“As a person, he’s quiet but he’s determined, very focused, very ambitious, very hard-working, wants to succeed, he has good intentions,” said Potter.

“He brings speed, directness, one-v-one ability to just eliminate an opponent.

Mykhailo Mudryk, centre, watched from the stands as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace last weekend
“He’s young so there are aspects of his game he can develop and that’s what he’s here for, to try to do that.

“And sometimes all the noise around him, you just have to accept that that’s what it is, you can’t do anything about it.

“Now it’s just to focus on helping him settle in, not put too much pressure on him from our perspective because it doesn’t matter what the price tag says.

“It’s about how does a human being go from this country and this league to this country and this league and help him understand about us as a club and, if we do that well, he will be a huge success.”

