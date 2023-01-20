Elon Musk in court to defend Tesla buyout tweet in civil case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elon Musk in court to defend Tesla buyout tweet in civil case

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 10:52 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 11:26 pm
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)

Elon Musk appeared in court on Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.

The tweet resulted in a 40 million US dollar (£32 million) settlement with securities regulators. It also led to a class-action lawsuit alleging he misled investors, pulling him into court on Friday.

The billionaire gave evidence on the third day of a civil trial in San Francisco that his lawyer unsuccessfully tried to move to Texas, where Tesla is now headquartered, on the premise that media coverage of his tumultuous takeover of Twitter had tainted the jury pool.

The nine-person jury assembled earlier this week will be responsible for deciding whether a pair of tweets that Mr Musk posted on August 7 2018 damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned was not going to happen.

A month later, Mr Musk stepped down as Tesla’s chairman while remaining CEO as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settlement without acknowledging any wrongdoing.

In the first of those two 2018 tweets, Mr Musk stated “funding secured” for what would have been a 72 billion dollar buyout of Tesla at a time when the electric carmaker was still grappling with production problems and was worth far less than it is now.

Mr Musk followed up a few hours later with another tweet suggesting a deal was imminent.

Musk Tesla Tweet Trial
Nicholas Porritt, top, a lawyer representing Tesla shareholders in the class-action case, arrives at court in San Francisco (Jeff Chiu/AP)

On Friday, Mr Musk — who last year bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars (£36 billion) — said tweeting is the “most democratic way” to communicate with investors.

“I care a great deal about retail investors,” he said during questioning by Nicholas Porritt, a lawyer representing Tesla shareholders in the class-action case.

But he acknowledged that investors can get more detail in a traditional corporate filing with securities regulators, given the character limits set on Twitter.

“I think you can absolutely be truthful” on Twitter, Mr Musk said. “But can you be comprehensive? Of course not.”

Musk Tesla Tweet Trial
Documents related to the class-action lawsuit on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock in August 2018 are carried towards the court in San Francisco (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Even before Mr Musk gave evidence, US district judge Edward Chen had declared that the jurors can consider those two tweets to be falsehoods, leaving them to decide whether Mr Musk deliberately deceived investors and whether his statements saddled them with losses.

Mr Musk has previously contended he entered into the SEC settlement under duress and maintained he believed he had locked up financial backing for a Tesla buyout during meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The trial over his Tesla tweets come at a time when he has been focusing on Twitter, which he acquired in October after trying to back out of that purchase.

Mr Musk’s leadership of Twitter has proven unpopular among Tesla’s current stockholders, who are worried he has been devoting less time steering the carmaker at a time of intensifying competition.

Those concerns contributed to a 65% decline in Tesla’s stock last year that wiped out more than 700 billion dollars (£565 billion) in shareholder wealth — far more than the 14 billion dollar (£11.3 billion) swing in fortune that occurred between the company’s high and low stock prices during the August 7-17 2018 period covered in the class-action lawsuit.

Tesla’s stock has split twice since then, making the 420 dollar buyout price cited in his 2018 tweet worth 28 dollars on adjusted basis now. The company’s shares were trading around 133 dollars on Friday, down from the company’s November 2021 split-adjusted peak of 414.50 dollars.

After Mr Musk dropped the idea of a Tesla buyout, the company overcame its production problems, resulting in a rapid upturn in car sales that caused its stock to soar and minted Mr Musk as the world’s richest person until he bought Twitter.

Mr Musk dropped from the top spot on the wealth list after the stock market’s backlash to his handling of Twitter.

