Novak Djokovic plays through the pain to beat Grigor Dimitrov at Australian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Novak Djokovic plays through the pain to beat Grigor Dimitrov at Australian Open

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 11:36 am Updated: January 21, 2023, 1:44 pm
Novak Djokovic had more treatment to his left leg (Aaron Favila/AP)
Novak Djokovic had more treatment to his left leg (Aaron Favila/AP)

Novak Djokovic continued to defy a hamstring injury as a straight-sets victory over Grigor Dimitrov sent him into the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The title favourite admitted after needing a medical timeout and dropping a set to French qualifier Enzo Couacaud that he was concerned, and a clash with 27th seed Dimitrov was a much better test of his physical condition.

He took another timeout after falling to the floor at the side of the court at the end of the first set but, despite continuing to limp and looking uncomfortable at times, clinched a 7-6 (7) 6-3 6-4 victory.

Djokovic said: “It kind of always starts well and then some movement happens and then it gets worse. Pills kick in, some hot cream and stuff, that works for a little bit, then it doesn’t, then works again. It’s really a roller coaster, honestly.

“It requires a lot of energy that is being spent from my side mentally and physically, as well, to deal with the match with my opponent and also with a not-ideal physical state.

“But it is what it is. It’s kind of circumstances that you have to accept. I’m just very grateful that I’m actually able to play. The way it looked just before the tournament started, I thought that it wouldn’t be possible.

“I’m still here and still holding on. I don’t know what awaits, but I do hope and I have faith for the best.”

It was only two years ago that Djokovic tore an abdominal muscle during the tournament yet still managed to win a ninth title, and none of his rivals will be expecting him to give up the chance of a 10th without an almighty battle.

The strapping on Djokovic’s left leg was even more substantial than on previous days but he settled well into the match, breaking serve in the opening game.

Dimitrov saved three set points at 5-3 and it appeared Djokovic was in full control but he was broken serving for the set and then had to save two set points, one at 5-6 and one in the tie-break.

Novak Djokovic collapsed to the court after winning the first set
Novak Djokovic collapsed to the court after winning the first set (Aaron Favila/AP)

When he took the set with a volley, the crowd would have expected to see a celebration, but instead Djokovic collapsed to the court looking stony-faced and called for the trainer.

The pain was evident on his face as he had the muscle massaged but, although there were moments when Djokovic did not appear to be moving properly, particularly going forwards, he was able to hare around on the baseline seemingly without too much hindrance.

Having beaten Dimitrov nine times in their previous 10 meetings probably helped. The Bulgarian at times threatened to make things complicated for Djokovic but, despite going down on the court twice more, he found a way through to set up a clash with Australia’s Alex De Minaur.

Alex De Minaur
Alex De Minaur is keeping the Australian flag flying (Aaron Favila/AP)

De Minaur, who had a comfortable afternoon against France’s Benjamin Bonzi, is not reading too much into Djokovic’s injury, saying: “Ultimately he’s one of the best players in the world, and I’m just going to have to take it to him and not shy away from the occasion. I’m going to make sure to make it as tough as I can.”

Teenage ninth seed Holger Rune is yet to drop a set and recovered from a heavy fall to beat Ugo Humbert in straight sets, setting up a clash with fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Three unseeded Americans – Ben Shelton, JJ Wolf and Tommy Paul – also made it through to the last 16, and one of that trio or Roberto Bautista Agut will reach the semi-finals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Man charged in connection with disturbance at service station in Dyce. Image: Police Scotland
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
2
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
3
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
4
The coloured areas show the Boundary Commission for Scotland's proposed new UK parliamentary constituencies. Image: Boundary Commission for Scotland/DC Thomson
Explained: The changes to Aberdeenshire’s UK parliament boundaries that risk causing ‘total confusion’
5
Ashly Rae has launched the clothing range Elswear. Image: Ashly Rae
Banchory model launches ‘body positivity’ fashion brand and creates sizes for ‘feelgood’ shopping
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former RAF serviceman who previously lived in Elgin has been convicted of historical child sexual abuse in the Falkland Islands. Ryan Elstow preyed on two girls, one as young as 12 years old and a teenager who was aged no more than 16 at the time, during a five-year period. The 35-year-old targeted one victim by abusing his position of trust as a house parent responsible for the welfare of young residents of a boarding facility called Stanley House Picture shows; Police custody pic of Ryan Martin Elstow (DOB: DOB 23/01/1987) and the Falkland Islands. N/A. Supplied by Royal Falkland Islands Police (Ryan Elstow mugshot) / Shutterstock (Falkland Islands pic) Date; Unknown
‘Manipulative’ former north-east serviceman jailed abroad for historical child sexual abuse
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
Robert Wilson was found guilty of causing a toddler 'extremely serious' injuries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who claimed toddler fell down flight of stairs guilty of inflicting ‘extremely severe’…
9
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
2
10
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Sarah Robinson launched a fundraiser to mark the 10th anniversary of her friend Gill Leiper's death Picture shows; Sarah Robinson and Gill Leiper. unknown. Supplied by Sarah robinson Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire woman launches No New Clothes challenge in memory of friend – who ‘loved’…

More from Press and Journal

Jason Banks is in the singles final of the Indoor Bowls Championship.
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
L2R Men United's Sandy Garvock, organiser Fiona Bisset and pub owner Paul Reid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'There is help if they need it': Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding…
Fort William made a move up the North Caledonian League by beating Nairn County reserves. Image: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North…
Jordan White has scored four goals for Ross County this season. Image: SNS
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
police stop
Man and woman charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
Police in Aberdeen.
Multi-agency operation to tackle drugs and crime in Aberdeen
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 23
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Elgin City and Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed
MV Loch Seaforth which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.
CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds

Editor's Picks

Most Commented