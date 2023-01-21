Volodymyr Zelensky honours people killed in helicopter crash in Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Volodymyr Zelensky honours people killed in helicopter crash in Kyiv

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 1:33 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays his respects to victims of a deadly helicopter crash during a farewell ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his Deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary Yurii Lubkovych, national police official and the three crew members were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Kyiv suburbs of Brovary. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays his respects to victims of a deadly helicopter crash during a farewell ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his Deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary Yurii Lubkovych, national police official and the three crew members were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Kyiv suburbs of Brovary. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held an emotional meeting with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash in Kyiv earlier this week.

He spoke with family members of seven of those killed in Wednesday’s crash in the Brovary area of the capital.

The helicopter carrying interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi and other senior officials crashed into a nursery school building in the residential suburb, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground.

The scene of the helicopter crash
The scene of the helicopter crash (Daniel Cole/AP)

Mr Monastyrskyi, who oversaw the country’s police and emergency services, is the most senior official killed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

His death, along with the rest of his ministry’s leadership and the entire helicopter crew, was the second major calamity in four days for Ukraine, after a Russian missile struck an apartment building in the south-eastern city of Dnipro, killing dozens of civilians.

At the sombre service in Kyiv, Mr Zelensky and his wife laid flowers on the seven coffins draped in the blue and yellow flags of Ukraine. He then spoke briefly with the families as a small orchestra played.

The cause of the crash is not known but Mr Zelensky said earlier that it happened because the country is at war. That view was repeated by Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of Ukraine’s parliament, speaking after the service.

Russia Ukraine War Helicopter Crash
Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena pay their respects (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

“All this would not have happened if not for this terrible and undeclared war which the Russian Federation is waging against Ukraine,” Mr Stefanchuk said. “Therefore, we must remember this and not forget these people. Because for Ukraine and Ukrainians, every lost life is a great tragedy.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine, nearing the end of its 11th month, is “in a state of deadlock”, with Ukrainian forces apparently achieving small gains in the north east, near the town of Kreminna, while Russian forces “have likely been reconstituting” in the eastern town of Soledar after taking it earlier in the week, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said.

“There is a realistic possibility of local Russian advances” around Bakhmut, an eastern city whose capture would give the Kremlin a long-awaited victory after months of battlefield setbacks, the ministry said in its regular update.

Fierce battles for Bakhmut have been raging and three civilians were killed by Russian shelling in that area of the eastern Donetsk region, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office said on Saturday morning.

Five civilians have been killed and 13 wounded by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours in Ukraine’s east and south, where active fighting is ongoing, Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Ukrainian forces overnight repelled Russian attacks in Bakhmut and other parts of the country’s embattled east, the military said on Saturday morning.

A 60-year-old woman died after Russian shells hit her home in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, local governor Oleh Syniehubov said. He added that four other people were wounded in the province.

One woman was also killed in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian forces launched more than 160 shelling attacks overnight, governor Oleksandr Starukh said. He added that 21 cities and towns were targeted, and two other civilians were injured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
police stop
Man and woman charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
2
Man charged in connection with disturbance at service station in Dyce. Image: Police Scotland
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
3
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
4
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
5
Billy Wood launched The Banff Deli only a few months ago, but now has delicious plans for takeaway afternoon tea. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Former fisherman casts his net into world of afternoon tea at Banff Deli
6
Ashly Rae has launched the clothing range Elswear. Image: Ashly Rae
Banchory model launches ‘body positivity’ fashion brand and creates sizes for ‘feelgood’ shopping
7
Plans to demolish the former Rosehill Day Centre for a new McDonald's in Aberdeen could be revived. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Return of the Mac: McDonald’s to take a second bite at controversial Aberdeen drive-thru…
8
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Sarah Robinson launched a fundraiser to mark the 10th anniversary of her friend Gill Leiper's death Picture shows; Sarah Robinson and Gill Leiper. unknown. Supplied by Sarah robinson Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire woman launches No New Clothes challenge in memory of friend – who ‘loved’…
10
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed

More from Press and Journal

Jason Banks is in the singles final of the Indoor Bowls Championship.
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
L2R Men United's Sandy Garvock, organiser Fiona Bisset and pub owner Paul Reid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'There is help if they need it': Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding…
Fort William made a move up the North Caledonian League by beating Nairn County reserves. Image: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North…
Jordan White has scored four goals for Ross County this season. Image: SNS
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
Police in Aberdeen.
Multi-agency operation to tackle drugs and crime in Aberdeen
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 23
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Elgin City and Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed
MV Loch Seaforth which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.
CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; A rich adornment of lichens cover a birch in the Trossachs. Trossachs. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 07/01/2023
Nature Watch: Bewitched by an enchanting Trossachs rainforest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented