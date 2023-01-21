Man City have no chance of title if performances don’t improve – Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man City have no chance of title if performances don’t improve – Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 10:34 pm
Pep Guardiola is demanding a response from his Manchester City players against Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola is demanding a response from his Manchester City players against Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City team to shape up or risk surrendering the Premier League title to Arsenal.

The City manager was heavily critical of his players’ performance in their 4-2 victory over Tottenham on Thursday, in which they had needed to fight back from 2-0 down.

Coming after a disappointing Carabao Cup exit at Southampton and an – albeit controversial – derby defeat at Manchester United, alarm bells have been ringing over City’s form.

Tottenham celebrate scoring against Manchester City
City trailed 2-0 at half-time to Spurs on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola feels a spark has been lacking from his side’s play and, with Arsenal five points clear at the top of the table, he wants them to find it quickly.

He said: “We are still here. We are second in the table, we are not 25 points behind, we are there and there are 57 points still to play for.

“But what I am saying is, (playing) in this way – no chance.

“We have time to recover, we have the FA Cup and the Champions League – and next season – but the club has to react.

“Arsenal have everything with set-pieces, defensive organisation, how they win duels, how they celebrate goals, how they talk, how they look each other, how they communicate.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring against Tottenham
City hit back with four goals in the second half (Martin Rickett/PA)

“This is football, this is tactics as well, and right now we don’t have it.

“I’m sorry for our haters, we will be in the history books in the Premier League for what we have done. It is undeniable how good we have done.

“But it’s the past. Now is here and our fans want the second half (against Tottenham) more often. This is what we have to find.”

City would have been trailing the Gunners by eight points having played a game more had they not engineered their remarkable turnaround against Spurs.

Oleksandr Zinchenko
Oleksandr Zinchenko joined the Gunners from City (Nick Potts/PA)

Now they will have the opportunity to move within two points of the leaders before Mikel Arteta’s side next play, against Manchester United on Sunday, as they host Wolves earlier in the same day.

Arsenal’s strong form this season has been in part due to the performances of two former City players in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus but Guardiola has no regrets about letting them go.

He said: “Always I say, ‘Don’t stay when you want to leave’. I wish the best for Gabriel and Oleks.

“They are fantastic people and they helped us a lot. Always I have big compliments and a big thank you for what they have done for us.”

