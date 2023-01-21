Peru closes tourist spot Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Peru closes tourist spot Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 11:38 pm
The Lost Incan City of Machu Picchu near Cusco, Peru has been closed amid anti-government protests (Alamy/PA)
The Lost Incan City of Machu Picchu near Cusco, Peru has been closed amid anti-government protests (Alamy/PA)

Peru indefinitely shut the tourist site Machu Picchu on Saturday in the latest sign that anti-government protests that began last month are increasingly engulfing the South American country.

The Culture Ministry said it had closed the country’s most famous tourist attraction as well as the Inca Trail leading up to the site “to protect the safety of tourists and the population in general”.

There are 417 tourists in Machu Picchu who cannot get out, more than 300 of whom are foreigners, Luis Fernando Helguero, the tourism minister, said at a news conference.

The closure of the Incan citadel that dates back to the 15th century and is often referred to as one of the new seven wonders of the world comes as protesters have descended on the capital of Lima, largely from remote Andean regions, to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.

APTOPIX Peru Political Crisis
Police talk to a resident during an anti-government protest outside the San Marcos University in Lima, Peru (Martin Mejia/AP/PA)

Police raided Peru’s most important public university in Lima on Saturday to evict protesters from far-away provinces who were being housed at the campus while participating in large demonstrations that began in the capital Thursday.

Protests, which until recently had been concentrated in the country’s south, began last month shortly after President Pedro Castillo, Peru’s first leader with a rural Andean background, was impeached and imprisoned after he tried to dissolve Congress. More than 55 people have died in the ensuing unrest.

The latest death happened Friday night, when a protester was killed and at least nine others injured in clashes with police in the southern Puno region.

Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Ms Boluarte, the former vice president sworn into office on December 7 to replace Mr Castillo. They also want Congress dissolved and new elections held. Mr Castillo is currently detained on charges of rebellion.

Some of the tourists stranded in Machu Picchu have chosen to leave by walking to Piscacucho, the nearest village, “but that involves a walk of six, seven hours or more and only a few people are able to do it,” Helguero said.

The train service to Machu Picchu has been closed since Thursday due to damage to the tracks. Some visitors choose to get to Machu Picchu via the Inca Trail, which involves a multi-day hike.

This is not the first time tourists have been stuck in Machu Picchu since the protests began.

Cusco, where Machu Picchu is located, has been the site of some of the most intense clashes between protesters and law enforcement, leading to significant loss of revenue for the tourism sector. The Cusco airport was briefly shut down this week after protesters tired to storm its facilities.

Tourists who had already bought tickets for Machu Picchu from Saturday until one month after the end of the protests will be able to obtain a full refund, the Culture Ministry said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offender’s register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
Missing person Mathew Cameron James. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal for man missing from Lochaber for nine days
Peter Myles is a sheep farmer from Glenesk
Peter Myles chairman of NSA Scottish region
Rangers' Rachel McLauchlan and Hearts' Jenna Penman battle at the Oriam. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Do Rangers and Celtic's recent results suggest other SWPL 1 teams are…
Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff offers an ideal base for a family getaway.
Easy to see why families love holidays in Crieff
Roseanna Leney on stage in The Snow Queen. Image: Andy Ross
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go backstage with Scottish Ballet's Roseanna Leney
1989 - University students made clear their feelings on government plans to introduce loans.
Gallery: Protests and picket lines - Student demonstrations in Aberdeen through the years
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann feeling confident after recent clean sheets
Are we too quick to judge others? (Image: mikute/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Stop jumping to conclusions about other people's finances

Editor's Picks

Most Commented