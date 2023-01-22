Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand prime minister

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 5:12 am
Chris Hipkins, left, and Carmel Sepuloni hold a press conference at Parliament in Wellington, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 (Nick Perry/AP/PA)
Chris Hipkins, left, and Carmel Sepuloni hold a press conference at Parliament in Wellington, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 (Nick Perry/AP/PA)

Chris Hipkins was confirmed on Sunday as New Zealand’s next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank.

Mr Hipkins got the unanimous support of politicians from his Labour Party after he was the only candidate to enter the contest to replace Jacinda Ardern, who shocked the nation on Thursday when she announced she was resigning after more than five years as leader.

Mr Hipkins will be officially sworn in to his new role on Wednesday. He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his party is trailing its conservative opposition.

New Zealand New Prime Minister
Jacinda Ardern with Chris Hipkins, who had the unanimous support of his party after he was the only candidate to enter the contest to replace Ms Ardern as prime minister (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP/PA)

The lack of other candidates for leader indicated that the party had rallied behind Mr Hipkins to avoid a drawn-out contest and any sign of disunity following Ms Ardern’s departure.

In setting out his priorities, Mr Hipkins said he knew many families were struggling due to the “pandemic of inflation” and that the economy would be central to his government’s thinking.

When asked if he would take on the same transformational approach to government that Ms Ardern had promised after first winning the top job, Mr Hipkins indicated he wanted to get back to basics.

“We will deliver a very solid government that is focused on the bread-and-butter issues that matter to New Zealanders, and that are relevant to the times that we are in now,” Mr Hipkins said. “2017 was five-and-a-half years ago, and quite a lot has happened since then.”

New Zealand New Prime Minister
Carmel Sepuloni is the first person with Pacific Island heritage to become deputy prime minister (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP/PA)

Like Mr Hipkins, Ms Sepuloni first became a politician 15 years ago and has most recently taken on the social development and employment portfolios as one of the government’s top ministers.

She said it was “very hard to fathom that a working-class girl” from a small New Zealand town could end up as deputy prime minister.

“I want to acknowledge the significance of this for our Pacific community,” Ms Sepuloni said. “I am proudly Samoan, Tongan, and New Zealand European, and represent generations of New Zealanders with mixed heritage.”

Ms Sepuloni said she had already been receiving lots of humbling messages about another glass ceiling being smashed.

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon told reporters he had congratulated Mr Hipkins by text. But Mr Luxon said Mr Hipkins and Ms Sepuloni had been part of a government that had “failed spectacularly” to get things done and that after the leadership change, it would be more of the same.

