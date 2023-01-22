Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham’s collapse at Manchester City is turning point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham’s collapse at Manchester City is turning point

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 9:04 am
Tottenham conceded four goals in the second half to lose 4-2 at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham conceded four goals in the second half to lose 4-2 at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham’s second-half collapse at Manchester City can be a turning point in their season.

Spurs suffered a 4-2 Premier League defeat away to the champions on Thursday despite holding a half-time lead for the first time since October 12.

It continued Tottenham’s inconsistent form with three defeats in four league games this month, but Conte referenced a similar experience during his time in charge of Inter Milan as a catalyst for change.

Inter let slip a two-goal lead in similar fashion to lose 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund during the 2019-20 season and yet responded with a strong run where they suffered only one further defeat during the next three months.

“We have to try to find the same solidity of last season,” Conte admitted ahead of Monday’s trip to Fulham.

“To learn again to suffer in the moments that we have to suffer together and the whole team because the whole team attacks and the whole team defends.

“I think we are in the right direction from my experience.

“In my previous experience for example, it happened in my first season at Inter Milan that in the Champions League we played against Borussia Dortmund. After the first half we were winning 2-0 and we lost 3-2.

“We were at the start of the process and I think this (Man City) game reminds me of the start at Inter Milan because in the second half we conceded three goals and it was really difficult, but then you have to go through this situation to improve and to go to another level.”

Conte again preached patience on Friday despite his current deal being set to expire in the summer, although the club do hold the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

He regularly described finishing in the top four last season as a “miracle” and admitted the Champions League qualification picture looks different this time around with fourth-placed Newcastle part of the mix.

“When you change a coach, then in January you send away or loan I think maybe four players and then you bring in two players, in this type of situation it’s very difficult to have this achievement – especially in England,” Conte said.

“To stay in the top four it means that one team like City, (Manchester) United, Liverpool or Arsenal have to stay out. Then you have teams that are going in an incredible way like Newcastle.

“I said this (was a miracle) because I felt we made fantastic achievement. For us it was also good not to have other competitions and to focus on the league, no injuries.

“This season we started to face four competitions, the Champions League costs you a lot of energy, you can make rotation, it’s the same for the Premier League, so the situation compared to last season is different.

“We tried to improve the squad this summer but you know this is only the start. If you think to send away nine players, then to bring other players is so simple to be competitive, I can tell you that we need time.”

