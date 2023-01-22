Erling Haaland treble helps Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland treble helps Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 4:06 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 4:10 pm
Erling Haaland’s treble downed Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland’s treble downed Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland hit his fourth hat-trick of the season as champions Manchester City maintained their Premier League title hopes with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves.

The prolific Norwegian’s treble took his goal tally for the season to 31 in all competitions and carried City to successive league victories for the first time since the World Cup.

After a scrappy opening, Haaland headed City in front five minutes before the interval and doubled the lead from the penalty spot after 50 minutes.

He claimed a third four minutes later and then, with his job done, left the field just after the hour.

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City eased to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

City’s victory, coming after Thursday’s dramatic fightback against Tottenham, kept City firmly in the title picture and further eased concerns about their form after indifferent results earlier in the month.

It took time for City to get into their stride due to Wolves’ rough tactics, but their victory was ultimately a convincing one.

Phil Foden did not appear in City’s matchday squad but Kevin De Bruyne was back in the side after being left out in midweek.

City needed to be patient early on. It was evident, after some grappling in the box twice delayed City’s attempts to take a corner, that Wolves wanted to constrain and frustrate their hosts.

Max Kilman was booked for a heavy challenge on Ilkay Gundogan and Mario Lemina, on his full debut, and manager Julen Lopetegui also received early yellow cards.

City gradually adapted with Haaland and Jack Grealish both having shots saved by Jose Sa before Rodri fired just over.

Their breakthrough came late in the first half when De Bruyne stood up a cross to the far post and Haaland rose to nod home.

City wanted a penalty soon after when Grealish went down under a challenge from Nathan Collins but referee David Coote and VAR Darren England both spared the Wolves defender.

Collins frustrated Grealish again soon after when he cleared his powerful shot off the line.

City were awarded a spot-kick early in the second half after Gundogan was felled by Ruben Neves and Haaland made no mistake from 12 yards.

Julen Lopetegui
It was a day to forget for Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui (Martin Rickett/PA)

Haaland punished Wolves further in the 54th minute. Sa gifted possession straight to Riyad Mahrez, who moments after going close himself when he headed into the side-netting, quickly laid off to the striker.

Haaland could not miss from in front of goal and peeled away to celebrate yet another goal before making way for World Cup-winner Julian Alvarez.

Wolves showed some spirit with debutant Pablo Sarabia having an effort blocked by Nathan Ake and Daniel Podence extending Ederson.

City threatened more but Mahrez was denied by an offside flag, Alvarez could not get round Sa and Gundogan headed over.

