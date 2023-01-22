Countries arming Ukraine risk own destruction, warns Russian official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Countries arming Ukraine risk own destruction, warns Russian official

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 4:46 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 6:41 pm
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in Kyiv (Daniel Cole/AP)
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in Kyiv (Daniel Cole/AP)

The speaker of Russia’s parliament warned that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction.

The message followed Ukraine’s supporters pledging billions of pounds in military aid to the country on Friday, including armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment, but not including the battle tanks Kyiv had requested.

State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said: “Supplies of offensive weapons to the Kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe.”

Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin
Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin (The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation via AP)

“If Washington and Nato supply weapons that would be used for striking peaceful cities and making attempts to seize our territory as they threaten to do, it would trigger a retaliation with more powerful weapons.”

The commitments made on Friday were overshadowed by defence leaders failing at an international meeting in Ramstein, Germany, to agree on Ukraine’s urgent request for German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks.

Germany is one of the main donors of weapons to Ukraine, and it ordered a review of its Leopard 2 stocks in preparation for a possible green light.

Nonetheless, the government in Berlin has shown caution at each step of increasing its commitments to Ukraine, a hesitancy seen as rooted in its history and political culture.

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he did not rule out sending Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine and had asked his defence minister to “work on” the idea.

Mr Macron spoke during a during a news conference in Paris with German chancellor Olaf Scholz as their countries commemorated the 60th anniversary of their post-Second World War friendship treaty. In a joint declaration, France and Germany committed to their “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

France would make its tank decision based on three criteria, Mr Macron said: that sharing the equipment did not lead to an escalation of the conflict, that it would provide efficient and workable help when training time was taken into account, and that it would not weaken France’s own military.

Mr Scholz did not respond when asked about the Leopard 2 tanks on Sunday, but stressed that his country had already made sizable military contributions to Ukraine.

French president Emmanuel Macron, left, and German chancellor Olaf Scholz
French president Emmanuel Macron, left, and German chancellor Olaf Scholz, as Berlin shows caution at increasing its commitments to Ukraine (Benoit Tessier/AP)

“The US is doing a lot, Germany is doing a lot too,” he said. “We have constantly expanded our deliveries with very effective weapons that are already available today. And we have always co-ordinated all these decisions closely with our important allies and friends.”

Germany’s tentativeness has drawn heavy criticism, particularly from Poland and the Baltic states, countries on Nato’s eastern flank controlled by Moscow in the past and which feel especially threatened by Russia’s renewed territorial ambitions.

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that if Germany did not consent to transferring Leopard tanks to Ukraine, his country was prepared to build a coalition of countries that would send theirs anyway.

“Almost a year had passed since the outbreak of war,” Mr Morawiecki said in an interview with Polish state news agency PAP published on Sunday.

People visit an exhibition of tanks and armoured personnel carriers of Ukrainian armed forces damaged and captured during the fighting at an exhibition in Kirovsk in Russia
An exhibition of tanks belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces damaged and captured during the fighting, at an exhibition in Kirovsk in Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

“Evidence of the Russian army’s war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube. What more does Germany need to open its eyes and start to act in line with the potential of the German state?

“Above all, Berlin should not weaken or sabotage the activities of other countries.”

In Washington, two leading lawmakers urged the US on Sunday to send some of its Abrams tanks to Ukraine, in the interests of overcoming Germany’s reluctance to share its own, more suitable Leopard 2 tanks.

“If we announced we were giving an Abrams tank, just one, that would unleash” the flow of tanks from Germany, Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told ABC’s This Week On Sunday.

“What I hear is that Germany’s waiting on us to take the lead.”

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, said the meeting in Ramstein “left no doubt that our enemies will try to exhaust or better destroy us”, adding that “they have enough weapons” to achieve the purpose.

Mr Medvedev, a former Russian president, warned on his messaging app channel that Russia could seek to form a military alliance with enemies of the United States.

He did not name the nations he had in mind, but Russia has defence co-operation with Iran and Venezuela, an existing military alliance with Belarus and strong ties with North Korea.

Since invading Ukraine, Russia also has increased both the scope and the number of its joint military drills with China.

“In case of a protracted conflict, a new military alliance will emerge that will include the nations that are fed up with the Americans and a pack of their castrated dogs,” Mr Medvedev said.

Ukraine is asking for more weapons as it anticipates Russia’s forces launching a new offensive in the spring.

Oleksii Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defence Council, warned that Russia may try to intensify its attacks in the south and in the east and to cut supply channels of western weapons, while conquering Kyiv “remains the main dream” in President Vladimir Putin’s “fantasies”, he said.

He described the Kremlin’s goal in the conflict as a “total and absolute genocide, a total war of destruction”.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

“Moscow wants to completely destroy Ukraine as a historical phenomenon — its language, history, culture, carriers of Ukrainian identity,” Mr Danilov wrote in a column published by Ukrainska Pravda.

Among those calling for more arms for Ukraine was former British prime minister, Boris Johnson, who made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday.

“This is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job. The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world,” Mr Johnson said in a statement.

Mr Johnson was pictured in the Kyiv region town of Borodyanka. He said he had travelled to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented