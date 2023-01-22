Pep Guardiola says hat-trick hero Erling Haaland is ‘not a player to be dropped’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola says hat-trick hero Erling Haaland is ‘not a player to be dropped’

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 5:51 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 5:56 pm
Erling Haaland scored three goals against Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland scored three goals against Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola proclaimed Erling Haaland as undroppable after the prolific Norwegian plundered yet another hat-trick to fire Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Wolves.

Haaland netted his fourth treble of the campaign – taking his tally for the season to a remarkable 31 in 26 games in all competitions – as the champions responded strongly to their manager’s midweek complaints.

Guardiola delivered a passionate rant about his side’s recent performances after City needed to fight back from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham on Thursday.

Haaland’s treble was also a strong riposte to claims that City had become a worse team, in terms of style at least, since the striker’s arrival in the summer.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola’s side claimed a second consecutive win (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola said: “When he scores I don’t know how many hat-tricks and goals, (people say) he is the solution in our team and when he does not score a goal he is a problem in our team. This is a grey vision of this kind of things.

“We know his quality, we know each other. He is not a player to be dropped. We cannot play a false nine with him, we have to adapt with him and I think we are doing quite well.”

Guardiola had bemoaned City’s recent loss of sparkle after the Spurs game, demanding that his players sharpen up and stop playing like a “happy flowers team”.

After a scrappy start, City clicked back into gear on Sunday after Haaland headed them ahead in the 40th minute. He added a second from the penalty spot early in the second half and tucked away his third soon after.

“Today we improved but it was just today, we will see what happens in the next games,” said Guardiola.

“People will see the goals from Erling, the assists from Kevin (De Bruyne) and the actions from Riyad (Mahrez) but there are things still to improve.”

Phil Foden, who has been out of form recently, was not involved in the squad but Guardiola confirmed this was due to injury.

He said: “It was an action at Old Trafford with (Aaron) Wan-Bissaka. He has a problem with his feet and he is struggling.”

Unusually, City chief executive Ferran Soriano made the journey from the training complex to the stadium for the game with the team.

But Guardiola said: “I didn’t see (him). I don’t know, I was the last one to come on to the coach and the first one to leave.”

Erling Haaland scores
Erling Haaland scored three goals against Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui took a pragmatic view of his side’s defeat – only the second they have suffered in the Premier League since he took charge – but accepted he may have got his tactics wrong.

He said: “Today is not a good day to talk about whether I am happy or not. We deserved to lose.

“But I prefer to lose trying to damage the opponent. We have to improve this situation but maybe it was my fault with the line-up or the plan.

“We have improved different things. We were in the last position when I arrived here but it is going to be a very long race for all the teams.

“Last week we weren’t in heaven, this week we are not in hell. We have to be balanced.”

