Biden poised to select Covid response leader as his next chief of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Biden poised to select Covid response leader as his next chief of staff

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 8:10 am
Jeff Zients (AP)
Jeff Zients (AP)

US President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as his next chief of staff, according to sources.

Mr Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, is preparing to leave the job in the coming weeks.

Since serving as Covid-19 response coordinator, Mr Zients has returned to the White House in a low-profile position to work on staffing matters for the remainder of Mr Biden’s first term.

The change at the highest levels of senior staff comes as Mr Biden passes his two-year mark in office and pivots to a defensive stance against a House Republican majority hungry to investigate his administration’s actions and his family.

Biden Zients
Mr Biden and Mr Zients, pictured as part of the Obama top team in 2015 (AP)

The White House remains mired in controversy over discoveries of classified documents at Mr Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at his former institute in Washington, with the latest tranche of found records disclosed on Saturday evening.

Mr Biden, 80, is also preparing to launch his re-election campaign in the coming weeks, bolstered by a string of legislative accomplishments in the first two years of his presidency when Democrats controlled both chambers of Capitol Hill.

He is confronting a Republican presidential field that is far from fully formed but for now is led by former president Donald Trump, whom Mr Biden defeated in 2020.

The president’s main sphere of advisers, in addition to Mr Zients, on politics and legislation will continue to include presidential counsellor Steve Ricchetti, senior advisers Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn, legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell, and Jen O’Malley Dillon and Bruce Reed, who are deputy chiefs of staff.

Mr Klain will remain in Mr Biden’s political orbit, according to a person familiar with his plans – not unlike the role played by Cedric Richmond, who was the president’s first director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and now is a senior adviser at the Democratic National Committee.

Ron Klain
White House chief of staff Ron Klain (AP)

The outgoing chief of staff was also known to be friendly with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. But some liberal critics of Mr Zients swiftly went on the attack against the appointment even before it was official, highlighting in particular his private-sector ties.

Jeff Hauser, the founder and director of the Revolving Door Project, a progressive group that advocates for liberal appointees in government, said the selection of Mr Zients as the top White House aide did not jibe with Mr Biden’s “Scranton Joe” political image.

Mr Hauser said: “Unfortunately, Zients is a veteran of private equity, rapacious health care providers, and Big Tech, which sets up a fundamental question that could determine Biden’s political future: Will a Zients-led executive branch pursue the unpopular misconduct of people like Jeffrey Zients?

“It would be against Zients’ character to pursue corporate lawbreaking, but it is also the only way Biden can retain the mantle of populist against the likes of (Florida governor Ron) DeSantis and Trump.”

Mr Zients, vice chairman of Biden’s transition operation after his November 2020 election, brings significant managerial expertise in government and the private sector.

He was the director of the National Economic Council during Barack Obama’s administration and acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign…
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Gardner from Inverness has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.
Six Nations at 'the highest level ever' but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete…
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Captain Robert Barclay Allardice of Ury, Stonehaven The Celebrated Pedestrian of the early 19th century Picture shows; Captain Robert Barclay Allardice. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock/Creative Commons Date; Unknown
Robert Barclay Allardice: Celebrated Pedestrian of Stonehaven walked 1,000 miles over 1,000 hours for…
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
Pictured from left, Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS president.
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
England coach Steve Borthwick lauds 'best Scotland team in generations' ahead of Six Nations…
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
'We'll ensure your voices are heard' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop

Editor's Picks

Most Commented