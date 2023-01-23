Key tests awaiting Mikel Arteta’s young Arsenal team in Premier League title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Key tests awaiting Mikel Arteta’s young Arsenal team in Premier League title bid

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 12:20 pm
Arsenal are hoping to be celebrating Premier League title success at the end of the season. (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal are hoping to be celebrating Premier League title success at the end of the season. (Nick Potts/PA)

Eddie Nketiah’s late winner against Manchester United saw Arsenal open up a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League.

At the midway point of their season, the Gunners have amassed 50 points and are in a strong position to lift the title for the first time since 2004.

However, there is a long way to go for Mikel Arteta to replicate the achievements of Arsene Wenger and win the Premier League as Arsenal boss and here, the PA news agency looks at the tests that await his young team.

Title race experience

Gabriel Jesus won four Premier League titles at Manchester City before moving to Arsenal.
Gabriel Jesus won four Premier League titles at Manchester City before moving to Arsenal (Dave Thompson/PA)

Manchester City remain Arsenal’s closest challengers and Pep Guardiola and his squad certainly have more proven know-how when it comes to getting a title bid over the line.

Four league titles in the last five seasons certainly gives City the edge when it comes to trophy pedigree and it will be up to Arsenal to prove they have the same staying power.

The summer signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko – both arriving from City – will no doubt help Arteta, who himself was an integral part of Guardiola’s coaching staff for two successful title-winning seasons.

City six-pointer

Mikel Arteta is yet to beat Pep Guardiola since leaving Manchester City to become Arsenal boss.
Mikel Arteta is yet to beat Pep Guardiola since leaving Manchester City to become Arsenal boss (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)

Arsenal have dropped just seven points from their opening 19 games of the season, amassing an impressive 50 points to sit 11 clear of both Newcastle and Manchester United.

City are five points behind the Gunners and have the goals of Erling Haaland to push them on towards the ninth league title in their history.

The top two title protagonists not only meet in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night but have yet to clash in the Premier League this season.

City visit the Emirates Stadium on February 15 with the return game in Manchester scheduled for late April.

Arsenal have not beaten City in the league since 2015, losing the last 10 meetings by an aggregate score of 26-3 and will need to address such a shocking run of results to keep ahead in the run-in.

Squad depth

Eddie Nketiah has been in fine form since replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus in attack.
Eddie Nketiah has been in fine form since replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus in attack (John Walton/PA)

Arteta has faith in a small squad which he has developed over recent seasons, with seven players starting all 19 league games so far this campaign.

Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have lined up for every game and that core of players has no doubt helped Arsenal find consistency and rhythm in their play.

Even losing Jesus to knee surgery allowed Nketiah to come into the side and shine but such is the size of Arteta’s squad that any other injuries could dent the balance of his team and their chance to get their hands of the trophy.

The January arrival of Leandro Trossard and the impending signing of Jakub Kiwior will help but Arteta will be keeping his fingers crossed that the nucleus of his team stays fit and healthy.

