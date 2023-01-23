Lewis Hamilton: I had bananas thrown at me and was called the n-word at school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton: I had bananas thrown at me and was called the n-word at school

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 1:32 pm
Lewis Hamilton said he was subjected to racist bullying at school (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton said he was subjected to racist bullying at school (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton said he had bananas thrown at him and was repeatedly called the “n-word” at school.

The seven time Formula One world champion, who was born and educated in Stevenage, detailed the racial abuse in the On Purpose podcast, released on Monday.

The 38-year-old, who is preparing for his 17th season in F1, said: “For me, school was the most traumatizing and most difficult part of my life.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton is preparing for his 17th season in Formula One (David Davies/PA)

“I was already being bullied at the age of six. At that particular school I was one of three kids of colour and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time.

“And the constant jabs, the things that are either thrown at you, like bananas, or people that would use the n-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and not knowing where you fit in. That for me was difficult.

“In my (secondary) school there were six or seven black kids out of 1200 kids and three of us were put outside the headmasters’ office all the time. The headmaster just had it out for us – and particularly me.

“I felt the system was up against me and I was swimming against the tide. There were a lot of things I supressed.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton remains Formula One's sole black driver (David Davies/PA)

“I didn’t feel I could go home and tell my parents that these kids kept calling me the n-word, or I got bullied or beaten up at school today, I didn’t want my dad to think I was not strong.”

Hamilton remains F1’s sole black driver. He has established Mission 44 – which aims to enhance the lives of people from under-represented groups – and Ignite, a joint enterprise with his Mercedes team to improve diversity and inclusion in motor racing.

The British driver is entering the final year of his £40million-a-season deal with Mercedes.

But it is anticipated that he will stay on the grid beyond his 40th birthday by signing a new multi-year contract.

Looking ahead to life after F1, Hamilton added in the podcast, which was recorded in November: “It is going to be really, really hard when I stop racing. I have been doing it for 30 years. When you stop, what is going to match that?

“Nothing is going to match being in a stadium, being at a race, being at the pinnacle of the sport and being at the front of the grid or coming through the grid and that emotion that I get with that.

“When I do stop there will be a big hole so I am trying to focus and find things that can replace that and be just as rewarding.”

Hamilton will unveil his new Mercedes at the team’s launch at Silverstone on February 15 ahead of the first round of the new season in Bahrain on March 5.

