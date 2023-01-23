Frank Lampard sacked as Everton manager after ‘challenging 12 months’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Frank Lampard sacked as Everton manager after ‘challenging 12 months’

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 8:34 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 10:40 pm
Frank Lampard has left Everton (Steven Paston/PA)
Frank Lampard has left Everton (Steven Paston/PA)

Everton have confirmed the departure of Frank Lampard as manager.

The 44-year-old has been sacked after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park, with the club embroiled in a relegation battle for a second successive season.

News of Lampard’s fate was widely reported from mid-afternoon on Monday but was not officially announced by the club until after 8pm.

A statement read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as senior men’s first-team manager today.

“Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months.”

Lampard leaves Goodison Park with the club 19th in the Premier League after a run of nine defeats in 12 games. He won just nine and lost 21 of his 38 Premier League matches and his sacking comes eight days before the first anniversary of his appointment.

The statement added: “Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game.

“The club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course.”

Frank Lampard
Defeat at West Ham proved the final straw for Frank Lampard (Victoria Jones/PA).

Backroom staff members Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left, but Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.

Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will oversee training until a new manager is appointed.

Everton brought in former Chelsea and Derby boss Lampard as successor to Rafael Benitez, who had lasted just 200 days in the post. His departure means the Toffees are now looking for their eighth permanent manager since owner Farhad Moshiri took over the club in February 2016.

Moshiri offered public backing to Lampard as recently as January 13, but hugely damaging defeats to fellow strugglers Southampton and West Ham have forced a change.

Everton have scored just 15 goals in 20 Premier League games this term and have only managed to find the net more than once in a game twice.

Everton fans protest during the defeat at West Ham
Everton fans protest during the defeat at West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA).

With a first relegation since 1951 looming large, Lampard’s exit adds to the current turmoil surrounding the club.

There has been widespread fan unrest and numerous demonstrations against the club board in recent weeks. Board members did not attend the recent game against Southampton due to security concerns.

The club’s delay in confirming Lampard’s removal, when it had already been widely reported for several hours, is only likely to have added to supporter frustration in light of complaints about poor communication.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool defender but boyhood Evertonian, was incredulous about the situation.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “Everton are the worst-run club in the country.

“You start with the owner Farhad Moshiri. He doesn’t know what he’s doing but he’s got a lot of money. Why does every Everton manager fail? When every (manager) fails, you’ve got to look at the top.”

Fellow analyst Gary Neville, a former England team-mate of Lampard’s, felt the club’s delayed media communication summed up their malaise.

He said: “That is symptomatic of a club that is not organised.

“If after a six or seven-year period you have sustained failure and embedded misery for the fans, at that point you have got to start looking above the football and coaching staff. You have to look at the very top.”

The issues upstairs had largely seen Lampard spared the ire of supporters but former Everton striker Kevin Campbell felt the club had no choice but to make the change.

He told Sky Sports News: “The inevitable has happened. It hasn’t gone according to plan and the club have pulled the trigger.

“I backed Frank Lampard, but ultimately it’s about results and I think the club had to make the move.

“The club’s a bit toxic at the moment, so they’ve got to do something to address the slide.”

It is unclear in which direction the club will move next. Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche and ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa have emerged as early favourites, even though they represent widely differing football philosophies.

The odds on Duncan Ferguson, who has twice taken over in a caretaker capacity, have also shortened while ex-Toffees favourite Wayne Rooney, currently in charge at DC United, has also been linked.

Other names in the frame could be Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche is favourite to take over from Frank Lampard (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs thinks the variety of people being mentioned emphasises the club’s lack of clear direction.

He said: “That sums it up. There’s one at one end of the scale and another at the other – and in a way that doesn’t surprise me whatsoever. I’ve got to be honest, I don’t know where Everton turn.”

One deal that is set to be done is a loan move for Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma. An agreement is understood to have been reached and an announcement is unlikely to be affected by Lampard’s departure.

