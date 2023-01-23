Hells Angels organised crime trial begins in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hells Angels organised crime trial begins in Spain

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 8:54 pm
German national Frank Hanebuth, centre, sits in the dock with others at the National Court in San Fernando de Henares, just outside Madrid, Spain (Zipi Aragon, Pool photo via AP)
German national Frank Hanebuth, centre, sits in the dock with others at the National Court in San Fernando de Henares, just outside Madrid, Spain (Zipi Aragon, Pool photo via AP)

Prosecutors have sought a 13-year prison sentence for a former leader of the Hells Angels in Europe who is accused of running a chapter of the motorcycle club linked with organised crime on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

German national Frank Hanebuth appeared in court alongside 49 alleged collaborators from numerous countries, at least 34 of whom agreed to a plea deal allowing them to pay fines instead of serving time.

Hanebuth did not seek a deal.

Some of the defendants were of German, Greek or British origin, and needed an interpreter to follow the developments, which were conducted in Spanish.

German national Frank Hanebuth arrives at the National Court in San Fernando de Henares, just outside Madrid, Spain
Frank Hanebuth arrives at the National Court in San Fernando de Henares, just outside Madrid, Spain (Paul White/AP)

Three of the accused took part via video call from Germany.

Spanish prosecutors have charged Hanebuth with membership in a criminal organisation, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms.

They are also asking the judge overseeing the trial to fine him 4.2 million euros (£3.7 million) for the money laundering charge.

In addition to belonging to a criminal organisation, other defendants have been charged with running a prostitution ring and drug trafficking, and face up to 38 years in prison.

The Hells Angels conducted illegal activities in Mallorca from 2009 to 2013 under Hanebuth’s leadership, according to the criminal indictment.

Hanebuth appointed members who then carried out crimes including extortion, pimping, acquiring illegal firearms and robbery in popular tourist spots, prosecutors said.

They also moved into real estate on Mallorca and nearby island Ibiza, prosecutors said.

German national Frank Hanebuth, front row, left, sits in the dock with others at the National Court in San Fernando de Henares, just outside Madrid, Spain
Frank Hanebuth, front row, left, sits in the dock with others at the National Court (Zipi Aragon, Pool photo via AP)

The accused did not limit themselves to riding Harley-Davidsons: one of Hanebuth’s fellow defendants was cited for driving a Bentley at 125mph in a 75mph speed zone.

The Hells Angels in Europe are believed to have chosen Mallorca for their illegal activities because of the high presence of foreign residents and the existence of other money laundering and drug trafficking schemes on the island, prosecutors say in the indictment.

The Mallorca chapter of the gang was strongly international, with recruits from as far away as the Dominican Republic and Morocco, according to the indictment.

One of the defendants who took a plea deal was Paul Witworth, a British associate of Hanebuth’s who prosecutors say maintained links with the Adams Family, a notorious UK gang also known as The Clerkenwell Crime Syndicate.

Hanebuth also kept up with his German base in Hanover, prosecutors said.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

