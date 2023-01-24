Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in eight days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in eight days

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 7:31 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 11:17 am
Seven people were killed in two related shootings at agricultural facilities in a California coastal community south of San Francisco on Monday (Carlos Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle/AP)
Seven people were killed in two related shootings at agricultural facilities in a California coastal community south of San Francisco on Monday (Carlos Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle/AP)

Seven people were killed in two related shootings at agricultural facilities in a California coastal community south of San Francisco on Monday.

The incident marked the state’s third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall on Saturday in which 11 people died during Lunar New Year celebrations.

Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his vehicle in the car park of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

Four people were found dead and a fifth injured with gunshot wounds at a farm, and officers found three other people killed at another location several miles away, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Northern California Fatal Shooting
Police investigate the scene of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/AP)

The killings occurred on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles (48km) south of San Francisco. Ms Corpus said the two locations were nurseries, but it was not immediately clear how they were connected.

Hours later, one person was killed and seven others injured at an Oakland petrol station in another shooting incident in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, police said.

Officers were sent to the scene on Macarthur Boulevard just after 6pm and learned there had been a shooting between several people, a police statement said.

The officers found shell casings at the Valero petrol station but no victims. However, dispatchers learned that several people had taken themselves to local hospitals for treatment to gunshot wounds.

One person died and the others were in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were made and no other details were immediately available.

California Gas Station Shootout
Police at the scene of the Oakland shooting (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/AP)

The new year has brought a shocking string of mass killings in the US – six in less than three weeks, accounting for at least 39 deaths.

Three have occurred in California since January 16, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. The database tracks every mass killing – defined as four dead not including the offender – committed in the US since 2006.

Officials believe Zhao was a worker at one of the facilities and that the victims were also employees, Ms Corpus said.

Some workers at one facility lived on the premises and children may have witnessed the shooting, she added.

She said officials have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez said the victims included Chinese and Latino farm workers.

The Sheriff’s Office first received reports of a shooting just before 2.30pm local time and found four people dead from gunshot wounds and a fifth person injured at the first scene.

Shortly afterwards, officers found three more people dead from gunshot wounds at a second location nearby, Captain Eamonn Allen said in a news release.

About two hours after first responding, a sheriff’s deputy noticed the suspect, Zhao, in his car parked outside a sheriff’s substation in a row of shops and arrested him, recognising the vehicle by its licence plate.

Northern California Fatal Shooting
First responders at one of the crime scenes (Nhat V Meyer/Bay Area News Group/AP)

A video captured by Kati McHugh, a Half Moon Bay resident who witnessed the arrest, showed three officers approaching a parked car with drawn weapons.

Zhao got out of the car, and the officers pulled him to the ground, put him in handcuffs, and led him away. A weapon was found in his vehicle, officials said.

The sheriff’s department believes Zhao acted alone.

“We’re still trying to understand exactly what happened and why, but it’s just incredibly, incredibly tragic,” said state Senator Josh Becker, who represents the area and called it “a very close-knit” agricultural community.

Aerial television images showed police officers collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.

Half Moon Bay is a small coastal city with agricultural roots, home to about 12,000 people. The city and surrounding San Mateo County area is known for producing flowers as well as vegetables like Brussels sprouts. The county allows cannabis farming in certain areas.

Northern California Fatal Shooting
Police tape near the scene of one of the two related shootings in Half Moon Bay (Jeff Chiu/AP)

It is a majority white community and about 5% of the population is Asian, according to census data.

“We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay,” said San Mateo County Board of Supervisors president Dave Pine.

“We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted that he was “at the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy.”

On January 16, a teenage mother and her baby were among six people killed in a shooting at a home in California’s Central Valley.

