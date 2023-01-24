Biggest strike day in NHS history will be ‘difficult’, chief warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Biggest strike day in NHS history will be ‘difficult’, chief warns

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 12:55 pm
A member of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
A member of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London (Jeff Moore/PA)

The biggest strike in the history of the NHS will be a “difficult” a senior health service leader has warned, as a top emergency doctor described ongoing chaos in A&E departments.

Chris Hopson, chief strategy officer for NHS England, said that combined action on February 6 is a “step change” in the dispute.

Nurses and ambulance staff will stage strikes on the same day for the first time in the ongoing row over pay and conditions.

It comes as the health service faced criticism over its winter preparedness plans, with one senior medic saying that December was the “worst ever” in emergency departments.

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said that ongoing issues in the NHS “came to a head” in December, which he described as “awful”.

Dr Boyle told the House of Commons’ Health and Social Care Committee of his concern that during ambulance strikes, some vulnerable people who need support may not seek help.

Health workers on strike
Nurses and ambulance workers are set to strike on February 6 which could be the biggest day of industrial action the NHS has ever seen (Ben Birchall/PA)

Regarding the strikes, he said: “We worry that there will be people who don’t want to make a fuss, who are desperate not to go into hospital and not to bother people.”

Mr Hopson told MPs: “Next month will see a step change in the action arising from the dispute between the trade unions and the government.

“So, we expect February 6 to be the biggest strike day in NHS history for five reasons: Firstly, we’re going to have nursing and ambulance unions planning coordinated industrial action across the country.

“Secondly, we know that the nursing stoppage will last for two days, rather than one.

“Thirdly, we know that the numbers of trusts affected will go from 44 in December to 55 in January to 73 in February; there is now a shorter gap between the strikes; and this strike starts on a Monday, which effectively makes it difficult to deploy the discharge of patients to improve flow, which is what we’ve been doing in previous strikes.

“So, just to make the point, we are now entering a new and more difficult phase in the dispute

“But that said, we’re doing all we can to make sure that those who need care receive it as we’ve done so far.

“I particularly wanted to stress that is is incredibly important that any patient who does have a life-threatening emergency does call 999 and that for any other urgent care, please use 111 online.”

When asked whether winter preparation plans had worked, Dr Boyle told MPs: “I think the answer actually is demonstrated by the outcome, and we’ve had such an awful December with such terrible outcomes.

“You can make a plan, but actually the measure of whether a plan succeeds is in the outcome, and the outcomes we’ve had over this December… We’ve said the plans have not worked in the way that we needed them to.”

He added: “We’ve certainly had the worst ever December we’ve had – if you look at performance figures on every metric, what went on in in December was terrible.

“This is a complex, multi-faceted problem. I think we need to be realistic that just a little bit of money may not be just a magic fix. It’s not a magic wand.

“We’ve got serious structural problems that impair our ability to deliver urgent and emergency care.

“Things have been going wrong for quite a long time and came to a head over December.”

Data from NHS England show that a record 54,532 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments last month from a decision to admit to actually being admitted.

But Dr Boyle said that some of these patients could have been waiting hours before a decision was made to admit them.

The figures also show that the proportion of patients seen within four hours in England’s A%Es fell to a record low of 65% in December.

Dr Boyle called for improvements in 111 services to prevent unnecessary A&E trips, and for hospitals to share the burden of an influx of patients – instead of leaving crowds of people in emergency departments for hours on end.

He said more must be done to stop the “haemorrhage” of emergency care nurses, saying that he signed a leaving card every time he went to work.

It comes as another A&E doctor likened her department to a “war zone”.

Writing in the Express and Star, senior middle-grade emergency medicine doctor Amy Attwater said: “When I get to work, it is chaos, like a war zone.

“The noise is unbelievable and there are patients everywhere – they can be squeezed in cupboards and blocking fire exits; it scares me that if there was a fire, we might not be able to get everyone out alive as the department is like an obstacle course.”

Regarding winter planning, Mr Hopson told the Committee: “It is just worth noting that without the 7,000 extra bed or bed equivalents – virtual wards; without the extra 1,000 111 and 999 call handlers; the community falls service; the respiratory hubs; and the system control centres that we’ve added this winter, those pressures would have been significantly greater.”

He added: “We prepared for this winter we prepared for it earlier than we had done before.

“The issue was always going to be this winter was the degree to which we saw prevalence of both Covid and flu and the degree to which they combined.

“Now we’re obviously not through winter yet … but both Covid and flu peaked so far, on December 29, when we had 9,500 people with Covid in our hospital beds, and we had 6,500 people with flu in hospital beds, and then we had around 12,000 people who were medically fit to discharge and we were unable to discharge.

“So if you add that together, that means 28,000 of the approximately 100,000 beds that the NHS has, were effectively occupied by a combination of Covid, flu and medically fit to discharge patients.”

But Dr Boyle also told MPs that he was “sceptical” about plans for virtual hospital wards.

“We are a little bit sceptical about the virtual wards as a solution – I know it’s an attractive option because it looks very cheap.

“But unless it is properly evaluated we are not going to know whether it works.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown
FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…
From left: Angus E (son) and Angus A (MacMillan (father) have launched MacMillan Spirits. Image: DC Thomson Design team
Uist father and son duo release first products by MacMillan Spirits ahead of Benbecula…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented