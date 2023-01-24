Erik ten Hag determined to end Manchester United’s trophy drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag determined to end Manchester United’s trophy drought

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 1:19 pm
Erik ten Hag is determined to end Manchester United’s trophy drought (John Walton/PA)
Erik ten Hag is determined to end Manchester United’s trophy drought (John Walton/PA)

Erik ten Hag pledged to do everything in his power to help Manchester United end their worst trophy drought in 40 years ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final clash at Nottingham Forest.

The Old Trafford giants are synonymous with silverware but have not added to their cabinet since beating Ajax to lift the Europa League title aloft in Stockholm in 2017.

United have reached the semi-final stage of various competitions on six occasions since then, going onto lose in the 2018 FA Cup final and 2021 Europa League showpiece.

Ten Hag’s improving side are now two matches away from their shot at glory and ending their six-year wait for silverware – a relative drought last experienced between 1977 and 1983.

“It’s the best feeling you can have winning a trophy,” the United boss, who won the Eredivisie with Ajax last season, said.

“I had the luck in my career to win some trophies and it’s magnificent, especially for the fans.

“It’s so great and I think the fans here have some experience, especially the older ones.

Ajax v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League Final – Friends Arena
Manchester United last won a trophy in 2017 when beating Ajax in the Europa League final (Nick Potts/PA)

“But now it is a period Manchester United didn’t win trophies and it is too long ago.

“We are aware of that fact and we have to do everything to bring a trophy in.”

United kick off the two-legged semi-final on Wednesday night at what is sure to be a rocking City Ground. The Red Devils have not played there since 1999, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored four off the bench in an 8-1 win.

“It’s a long time ago (since United played there) eh?” Ten Hag said. “But I think we like that – a fanatic audience is nice to play for.

“It will be a good atmosphere and I think it will motivate the players and we have to get ready for that.

“It’s about winning trophies, so we have a good opportunity, but you have to go game from game, so now we play Forest, two legs, so focus on the first leg.

“Don’t think further, don’t think further ahead because that will distract, so the aim for tomorrow is win that game.”

United are looking to get back to winning ways after a pair of frustrating Premier League trips to the capital.

Michael Olise’s late free-kick sealed Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw last Wednesday, with Eddie Nketiah striking at the death as table-topping Arsenal triumphed 3-2 on Sunday.

“We left it behind,” Ten Hag said of the Emirates Stadium loss that left him critical of some of his side’s defending.

Arsenal v Manchester United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Manchester United suffered a late defeat at Arsenal on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

“We set the right conclusions then we have to move forward and quickly because tomorrow is a big game so focus on that.”

Asked if defence is an area of concern, Ten Hag said: “No, because I think a lot of games we did very well.

“We have a lot of clean sheets. Against Man City we defended very well.

“I think, in general, also in Arsenal, we defended very well. They didn’t get clean shots. There was only one time from a free-kick.

“For the rest, it was only shots, cutbacks, shots from distance, there was a lot of defenders from us in-between the ball and the goal.

“That’s what I meant – all the goals were avoidable so it can’t happen. That was my point.

Manchester United v Burnley – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Anthony Martial will miss Wednesday’s game against Nottingham Forest (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“When you concede three goals in a top game, then it’s really difficult to win a game. That’s what happens so that is one of the conclusions.

“It can’t happen. We set that conclusion, we talked about, we showed them, we have to learn and to take this lesson.”

Casemiro returns from suspension against Forest, but Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho will be absent once more.

Ten Hag added: “All the players who were not available for the Arsenal game, so Dalot, Martial, Sancho, are also not available for tomorrow.”

