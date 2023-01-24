Marcus Rashford’s importance to Manchester United is not lost on Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Rashford’s importance to Manchester United is not lost on Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 10:33 pm Updated: January 25, 2023, 9:09 am
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, right, is pleased with Marcus Rashford, left (PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, right, is pleased with Marcus Rashford, left (PA)

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is in the “best place” to realise his ambitions as the Manchester United boss looks to construct a team that can conquer England and Europe.

The Old Trafford giants are synonymous with silverware but have only won three major trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson bowed out as a Premier League champion in 2013.

United have floundered for much of that time and are in the midst of their worst trophy drought in 40 years, having failed to land silverware since lifting the Europa League aloft in 2017.

But there is a feeling of positivity and progress under summer appointment Ten Hag, who is preparing for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Nottingham Forest.

Rejuvenated Rashford has been key to that upturn in fortunes and negotiations are under way over a new deal, with the homegrown star’s current contract expiring in 18 months.

“It is confidential about talks between clubs and players,” Ten Hag said. “I think he understands Man United is his club. That’s first.

“But also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football. He’s improving and that’s about him because he’s working on the good things.

“He’s giving 100 per cent energy in it, he has a good plan and I think also in this team he can bring in his qualities.

“So, this team can help him get in the right position and to score goals, where he is good at.

Marcus Rashford File Photo
Marcus Rashford is in good form (PA)

“This team is constructed like this that his qualities come in from and I think he knows that but definitely, yeah, he’s important for us.

“If we want to get the success we want, we need him.”

Rashford has scored 17 goals in all competitions for United this season and shone for England at the World Cup, when Paris St Germain publicly confirmed their interest in him.

FIFA World Cup 2022 – End of Tournament Package
Rashford, centre, impressed for England at the World Cup (PA)

“I hope that all our players get an interest from clubs because that means we do a good job, the team is outperforming, so that is what we are aiming for,” Ten Hag said.

“Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first of England and then in Europe and then in the world.”

Rashford has a key role to play as United continue to fight on four fronts with an attack that lacks depth and often finds itself without Anthony Martial.

Manchester United v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Anthony Martial is injured (PA)

The France international has had an injury-disrupted season and, along with Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot, will be sidelined for the trip to Forest.

Ten Hag says “bad luck” has a part to play in Martial’s frequent absences but says “he has to be more available” if the team are to flourish.

“When he is there, he is really important for us because we play our best football when he is available,” he said. “He has to be aware of that as well. So, if you want to be successful, we need him.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Casemiro has served his suspension (PA)

Casemiro returns to the squad having been suspended for Sunday’s 3-2 loss at table-topping Arsenal, where fellow Brazilian Antony was withdrawn in the second half.

The winger has yet to hit his straps since his big-money summer switch from Ajax, with the 22-year-old saying on Tuesday that he is “seeking to evolve to give my best to the team”.

“I think he is not losing games,” Ten Hag said of a player he knows better than most.

“When he is playing, the team is winning and that already gives a message I think how well he is performing.

End of Year Review 2022
With Antony, Erik ten Hag sees ‘space for improvement’ (PA)

“He can do better. I see space for improvement. For instance, we want him to be more direct, be more involved.

“But, what I said, the team is performing better if he is on the pitch and that is a good thing. It’s a good base to build further on.

“I think he already make improvement. He scored some goals – in his first three games he scored three goals, now he scores against Everton and Charlton.

“He has an impact but I think with his capabilities, with his talents he can do even more.”

