Berlin Airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

Berlin Airport has cancelled all its flights for Wednesday as ground staff go on strike to demand higher pay.

The walk-out has affected about 300 flights to and from the German capital.

Labour union Verdi said its members are seeking a rise of 500 euro (£441.51) per month.

Employers have offered staff a one-off payment of 2,000 euro (£1,766.05), German news agency dpa reported.

Germany experienced its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years last year.

Surges in the cost of food and energy saw full-year inflation reach 7.9% in 2022.