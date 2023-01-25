Andrew Tate’s phones and laptops being searched as he says ‘there’s no justice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrew Tate’s phones and laptops being searched as he says ‘there’s no justice’

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 9:54 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 4:36 pm
Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (Diicot), where prosecutors are examining his electronic equipment (Alexandru Dobre/AP)
Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (Diicot), where prosecutors are examining his electronic equipment (Alexandru Dobre/AP)

Andrew Tate’s mobile phones and laptops are being searched as Romanian prosecutors look for evidence as part of an organised crime and human trafficking probe, an official has said.

The 36-year-old British-US citizen, who has almost five million Twitter followers, was detained in Bucharest in late December alongside his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.

On Wednesday, both Tates were escorted in handcuffs from a police van to the capital city offices of the country’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (Diicot).

Ramon Bolla from Diicot confirmed Tate’s devices are being forensically examined.

Responding to a journalist’s questions as he arrived at the offices, Tate said “the case file is completely empty” and “there is no justice in Romania”.

Tristan Tate was heard saying: “For my money. That is why I am in jail. I have money that they are going to steal.”

Both brothers will be detained until late February after a judge on Friday granted prosecutors a request to extend for a second time their detention by 30 days.

Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (Diicot), where prosecutors are examining his electronic equipment
Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (Diicot), where prosecutors are examining his electronic equipment (Alexandru Dobre/AP)

It is not clear whether the Tates have appealed the ruling.

As the Tate brothers left the DIICOT offices on Wednesday, a lawyer representing them, Eugen Vidineac, told journalists that “they want the truth to be found out as soon as possible”.

“Their general state is that of any man being held in arrest for about 30 days,” he said, adding that “they’re confident in their defence … they have a detailed statement, they’re collaborating, we believe that (their) defence is getting better”.

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

After the Tates and women were arrested, Diicot said it had identified six victims subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexually exploited by members of an alleged crime gang.

Victims were lured with pretences of love but later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for substantial financial gains, the agency said.

Late on Tuesday, a post appeared on Andrew Tate’s Twitter account saying: “My case is a political operation designed to degrade my influence. Throughout history, unjust imprisonment has been used to silence empowering people. The game hasn’t changed.”

Earlier in January, Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest and towed away a fleet of luxury cars, including a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche.

They reported seizing assets worth an estimated £3.16 million.

Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims.

Tate also unsuccessfully appealed the asset seizure.

