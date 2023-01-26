Culture Secretary critical of IOC moves to allow Russian athletes at Paris 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Culture Secretary critical of IOC moves to allow Russian athletes at Paris 2024

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 12:51 pm
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has criticised moves to allow Russian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics (Aaron Chown/PA)
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has criticised moves to allow Russian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics (Aaron Chown/PA)

Moves to reintegrate Russian athletes into next year’s Paris Olympics amid the invasion of Ukraine have been criticised by the British Government.

The International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it was continuing to work on a pathway which would enable Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals.

The IOC had advised international sports federations last February, in the days following the start of the invasion, to exclude athletes from their competitions, something IOC president Thomas Bach has since described as a measure to protect those athletes.

The IOC has now called on all athletes to be treated equally, regardless of the passport they hold, and said: “Governments must not decide which athletes can participate in which competition and which athletes cannot.”

The British Government has offered military and humanitarian support to Ukraine since the invasion began and Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan took a dim view of the IOC’s stance.

“I want to be clear that this position from the IOC is a world away from the reality of war being felt by the Ukrainian people – and IOC president Bach’s own words less than a year ago where he strongly condemned Russia for breaking the Olympic Truce and urged it to ‘give peace a chance’,” Donelan said.

“We will strongly condemn any action taken that allows President Putin to legitimise his illegal war in Ukraine – a position the IOC previously shared.

“We, and many other countries, have been unequivocal on this throughout, and we will now work urgently across like-minded countries to ensure that solidarity continues on this issue.”

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has been allowed to continue competing by the global tennis authorities
Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has been allowed to continue competing by the global tennis authorities (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The IOC had indicated last month following the Olympic Summit that a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete was being looked at, against the wishes of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky among others. At the Summit, the Olympic Council of Asia expressed its willingness for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be involved in events under its auspices in the run-up to Paris.

The IOC said the “vast majority” of national Olympic committees, international sports federations and athletes’ representatives it had consulted during subsequent calls on January 17 and 19 had supported the right of Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under “strict conditions”.

These include competing as neutrals, and would exclude any athlete deemed to have “actively supported” the war in Ukraine.

The British Olympic Association has been contacted for comment.

The European Olympic Committee released a statement on Thursday endorsing the idea of a pathway.

“The EOC appreciates the importance of removing barriers to sport serving as a unifying force,” it read.

“The EOC does not feel athletes should be prevented from competing solely on the basis of which passport they hold. The EOC reviewed the current status of Russian and Belarusian participation at its ExCo meeting of January 21 and will continue its efforts to explore possible solutions as per the consultation calls held with the IOC.”

World Athletics, the international federation governing arguably the Olympics’ single highest-profile sport, says its Council will only consider lifting its total ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes related to the Ukraine invasion if it feels able to lift a separate suspension linked to state-sponsored doping in Russia.

A statement from the federation read: “At our Council meeting on March 21-23, we will receive a report from the independent Russia Taskforce on whether the intensive work we have conducted in cleaning up athletics in Russia has now been sufficiently embraced for the doping related suspension to be lifted.

“If Council does decide that this is the case, they will move on to considering the second decision that Council made, relating to the exclusion of Russian and Belarussian athletes and officials following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Hunter Watson is looking to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
The Pittodire Pie, pictured here in 2022 with Murdoch Allan boss Paul Allan, is flying high with a silver medal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services come together with Archie Mascots, Kier, Izzy and Taylor to launch Battle of the Badges event. Pictured is Scott Burnett from SAS, Aaron Scoular from the police, Matthew Cowe from SFRS and Mike Reidy. from NHS. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Aberdeen emergency services team up for Archie football tournament
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
HANDOUTS - Macallan Distillery The exterior of the distillery GB. Scotland. Moray. Craigellachie. Construction of the new Macallan distillery. Visitor experience. May 2018. Photo by Ian Gavan.
Macallan extends opening times to some weekdays for distillery visits
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jamie Masson leaves Cove Rangers to pursue dream move to Australia
Amy Underwood hard at work in Glen Noe.
The Digger Girl: Argyll influencer with more than 300,000 TikTok followers becoming role model…
Tamara Taylor is on a mission to get people feeling perky again. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Award-winning Inverurie bra fitter wants to talk about confidence and boobs in schools 
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Albert Bonici brought massive 60s acts to Elgin, including The STones, The Who, The Beatles and Eric Clapton Picture shows; Albert Bonici. n/a. Supplied by Bonici Archive/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Don't miss this champagne bottomless brunch at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Get booked in for bougie brunch in Aberdeen this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented