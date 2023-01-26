US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 6:14 pm Updated: January 26, 2023, 8:22 pm
US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco, flanked by attorney general Merrick Garland, left, and FBI director Christopher Wray, speaks during a news conference to announce an international ransomware enforcement action, at the Department of Justice in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco, flanked by attorney general Merrick Garland, left, and FBI director Christopher Wray, speaks during a news conference to announce an international ransomware enforcement action, at the Department of Justice in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The FBI and international partners have at least temporarily dismantled the network of a prolific ransomware gang they infiltrated last year, saving victims including hospitals and school districts a potential 130 million dollars (£105 million) in ransom payments, US officials announced.

“Simply put, using lawful means we hacked the hackers,” deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco said at a news conference.

Officials said the targeted syndicate, known as Hive, operates one of the world’s top five ransomware networks and has heavily targeted hospitals and other healthcare providers.

The FBI quietly gained access to its control panel in July and was able to obtain software keys to decrypt the network of some 1,300 victims globally, said FBI director Christopher Wray.

FBI director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference to announce an international ransomware enforcement action, at the Department of Justice in Washington
FBI director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Officials credited German police and other international partners.

It was not immediately clear how the takedown will affect Hive’s long-term operations, however.

Officials did not announce any arrests but said they were building a map of Hive’s administrators, who manage the software, and affiliates, who infect targets and negotiate with victims, to pursue prosecutions.

“I think anyone involved with Hive should be concerned because this investigation is ongoing,” Mr Wray said.

On Wednesday night, FBI agents seized computer infrastructure in Los Angeles that was used to support the network.

Two Hive dark web sites were seized: one used for leaking data of non-paying victims, the other for negotiating extortion payments.

“Cybercrime is a constantly evolving threat, but as I have said before, the Justice Department will spare no resource to bring to justice anyone anywhere that targets the United States with a ransomware attack,” Mr Garland said.

US attorney general Merrick Garland said that thanks to the infiltration, led by the FBI’s Tampa office, agents were able in one instance to disrupt a Hive attack against a Texas school district, stopping it from making a five million dollar (£4 million) payment.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference to announce an international ransomware enforcement action, at the Department of Justice in Washington
Attorney general Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The operation is a big win for the Justice Department.

The ransomware scourge is the world’s biggest cybercrime headache, with everything from Britain’s postal service and Ireland’s national health service to Costa Rica’s government crippled by Russian-speaking syndicates that enjoy Kremlin protection.

The criminals lock up, or encrypt, victims’ computer networks, steal sensitive data and demand large sums.

As an example of Hive’s threat, Mr Garland said it had prevented a hospital in the Midwest in 2021 from accepting new patients at the height of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The online takedown notice, alternating in English and Russian, mentions Europol and German federal and state police as partners in the effort.

The German news agency dpa quoted the public prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart as saying cyber specialists in the south-western town of Esslingen were decisive in penetrating Hive’s criminal IT infrastructure after a local company was victimised.

In a statement, Europol said companies in more than 80 countries, including oil multinationals, have been compromised by Hive.

It said Europol assisted with cryptocurrency, malware and other analysis, and that law enforcement agencies from 13 countries were involved in the effort.

The Department of Justice seal is seen before a news conference to announce an international ransomware enforcement action at the Department of Justice in Washington
The Department of Justice seal (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

A US government advisory last year said Hive ransomware actors victimised more than 1,300 companies worldwide from June 2021 through to November 2022, receiving approximately 100 million dollars (£80 million) in ransom payments.

It said criminals using Hive ransomware targeted a wide range of businesses and critical infrastructure, including government, manufacturing and especially healthcare and public health facilities.

The threat captured the attention of the highest levels of the Biden administration two years ago after a series of high-profile attacks that threatened critical infrastructure and global industry.

In May 2021, for instance, hackers targeted the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, causing the operators to briefly shut it down and make a multimillion-dollar ransom payment that the US government largely recovered.

Federal officials have used a variety of tools to try to combat the problem, but conventional law enforcement measures such as arrests and prosecutions have done little to frustrate the criminals.

The FBI has obtained access to decryption keys before.

It did so in the case of a major 2021 ransomware attack on Kaseya, a company whose software runs hundreds of websites.

It took some heat, however, for waiting several weeks to help victims unlock afflicted networks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
3
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
4
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
5
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend’s girlfriend
6
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
7
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
8
Traffic on Anderson Drive has come to a standstill. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
Man charged after one-car crash closes Anderson Drive in Aberdeen
9
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Elgin north election Picture shows; Jeremie Fernandes. Unknown. Supplied by Jeremie Fernandes Date; Unknown
Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Find out the finalists for Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who…
Gillian Sibeth has been appointed Duncan and Todd Group's product development manager.
Duncan and Todd group appoints product development manager
CR0040248 18-12-22 Planning to do a Jingle at the Tills piece since it's the last full weekend before Christmas In pic........ Shoppers on Union Street Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Retailers key to driving forward Scotland's economy this year
CR0039883 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Calvin Gallon NEEDS ID by David McPhee Picture by Chris Sumner Taken..............1/12/22
Attacker who taped disabled man to mobility scooter could be released from prison early
To go with story by Keith Findlay. call for more flights from Wick Picture shows; Wick John O'Groats Airport. Wick John O'Groats Airport. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 26/01/2023
Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. John Low died in the Somme in WW1 leaving behind Ada, his heart-broken sweetheart. Picture shows; 2Lt John Low from Turrif. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
'His memory is all I have to love now': Moving tale of Turriff war…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented