Protests against burning of Koran held across Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Protests against burning of Koran held across Middle East

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 1:16 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 3:47 pm
Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami chant slogans during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, against the burning of the Koran, a Muslim holy book, by a Danish anti-islam activist (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)
Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami chant slogans during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, against the burning of the Koran, a Muslim holy book, by a Danish anti-islam activist (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Protests have been held in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands.

The protests in countries including Pakistan, Iraq, Iran and Lebanon ended with people dispersing peacefully.

In Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, police stopped some demonstrators trying to march towards the Swedish embassy.

Scores of angry protesters in Beirut, Lebanon, burn Swedish and Netherlands flags after Friday prayers outside Mohammad al-Amin Mosque to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in the European countries
Angry protesters in Beirut burn Swedish and Dutch flags (Hassan Ammar/AP)

About 12,000 Islamists from the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party rallied in Lahore, the capital of the eastern Punjab province, to denounce the desecration of the Koran in the two European countries.

In his speech to the demonstrators, Saad Rizvi, the head of the TLP, asked the government to lodge a strong protest with Sweden and the Netherlands so that such incidents do not happen again.

Similar rallies were also held in the southern city of Karachi and in the north west.

In the Iranian capital Tehran, hundreds of people marched after Friday prayers during which they burned a Swedish flag.

In Beirut, about 200 angry protesters burned the flags of Sweden and the Netherlands outside the blue-domed Mohammed Al-Amin mosque in central Martyrs Square.

Small protests over the Koran burning also took place in Bahrain.

Denmark Turkey
Rasmus Paludan speaks on a megaphone in front of a mosque in Copenhagen (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Earlier this month, Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist from Denmark, received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm where he burned the Koran.

Days later, Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, tore pages out of a copy of the Koran near the Dutch parliament and stamped on them.

The moves angered millions of Muslims around the world and triggered protests.

On Friday, Mr Paludan, who holds Danish and Swedish citizenship, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that he would replicate the protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen every Friday until Sweden is admitted into Nato.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the Danish ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry where officials “strongly condemned the permission given to this provocative act which clearly constitutes a hate crime”.

Swedish officials have stressed that freedom of expression is guaranteed by the Swedish constitution and gives people extensive rights to express their views publicly, though incitement to violence or hate speech is not allowed.

Demonstrators must apply to police for a permit for a public gathering. Police can deny such permits only on exceptional grounds, such as risks to public safety.

Followers of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr raise the Koran, the Muslim holy book, in response to the burning of a copy of the Koran in Sweden, during open-air Friday prayers in Baghdad, Iraq
Followers of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr raise the Koran during open-air Friday prayers in Baghdad (Hadi Mizban/AP)

Iraq’s powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr asked in comments released on Friday whether freedom of speech means offending other people’s beliefs. He asked why “doesn’t the burning of the gays’ rainbow flag represent freedom of expression”.

The cleric added that burning the Koran “will bring divine anger”.

Hundreds of his supporters gathered outside a mosque in Baghdad waving copies of the Koran.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores

Editor's Picks

Most Commented