10 civilians killed in latest Russian shelling, says Ukrainian presidency

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 1:48 pm
A crater from an explosion is seen next to a destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
A crater from an explosion is seen next to a destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Russian shelling has killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine’s president reported as the country worked to recover from an earlier wave of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks.

The new casualties included the deaths of at least two civilians in the southern city of Kherson, which Ukrainian troops recaptured in November, and two more in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

The missiles and self-propelled drones that Russian forces fired on Thursday hit deeper into Ukrainian territory, killing at least 11 people.

The bombardment followed announcements by the United States and Germany of plans to ship powerful tanks to help Ukraine defend itself.

Men are seen through a smashed window of a damaged truck following a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine
Men are seen through the smashed window of a damaged truck following a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)

Other western countries said they would also share modern tanks from their stockpiles.

Moscow has bristled at the move, and accused western nations of entering a new level of confrontation with Russia.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, of the eastern Donetsk region, said the Russian military used phosphorus munitions in shelling the village of Zvanivka.

The village is located about 20 kilometres north of Bakhmut, a city that has become the focus of a gruelling battle in recent months.

The shelling also damaged apartment buildings and two schools in the nearby town of Vuhledar, Mr Kyrylenko said.

The governor of the neighbouring Luhansk region, Serhii Haidai, said Ukrainian shelling hit two Russian bases in the occupied towns of Kreminna and Rubizhne, killing and wounding “dozens” of Russian soldiers.

People wait on a street blocked by police after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine
People wait on a street blocked by police after a rocket attack in Kyiv (Daniel Cole/AP)

His claim could not be independently verified.

Further south, Russian troops resumed shelling the town of Nikopol, across the Dnieper from the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, damaging apartment buildings, gas pipelines, power lines and a bakery, officials said.

Separately on Friday, Russian authorities took new steps in their months-long and widely criticised effort to graft four Ukrainian provinces on to Russia’s already vast territory.

They said the illegally annexed provinces would switch from the time zone that covers Kyiv to the one in Moscow.

The Ukrainian southern and eastern regions that Russia declared as part of its territory four months ago – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – will take place “in the near future”, Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The move comes as part of what the ministry called the “gradual synchronisation” of Russian legislation after the “admission of the four subjects”.

Halina Panasian, 69, reacts inside her destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine
Halina Panasian, 69, reacts inside her damaged house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha in the Kyiv region (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s highly orchestrated announcement of the illegal annexations came despite widespread international condemnation and the fact that Russia did not fully control the areas it annexed.

Russia claims to control nearly all of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk.

Less than one-and-a-half months after the annexations, Russia lost control of the city of Kherson and broad swathes of the surrounding territory under the brunt of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Kherson was the only regional capital Russia seized since starting its invasion on February 24, and its loss dealt a heavy blow to the Kremlin.

