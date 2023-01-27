Turkey summons Danish envoy over Koran-burning protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turkey summons Danish envoy over Koran-burning protest

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 4:36 pm
Far-right activist Rasmus Paludan speaks on a megaphone in front of a mosque in the Noerrebro area of Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday Jan. 27, 2023 where planned to burn the Quran. Turkey has summoned the Danish ambassador over reports that an anti-Islam activist will be allowed to burn the Quran on Friday during a series of protests in Copenhagen. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Far-right activist Rasmus Paludan speaks on a megaphone in front of a mosque in the Noerrebro area of Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday Jan. 27, 2023 where planned to burn the Quran. Turkey has summoned the Danish ambassador over reports that an anti-Islam activist will be allowed to burn the Quran on Friday during a series of protests in Copenhagen. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Turkey has summoned the Danish ambassador and accused Denmark of endorsing a “hate crime” after an anti-Islam activist burned two copies of Islam’s holy book in a solitary protest in Copenhagen.

Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist who holds Danish and Swedish citizenship, had already infuriated Turkey by staging a Koran-burning protest in Sweden on January 21.

On Friday, he replicated the stunt in front of a mosque, as well as the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen, and vowed to continue every Friday until Sweden is admitted into Nato.

Denmark Turkey
Rasmus Paludan speaks on a megaphone in front of a mosque (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Sweden and neighbouring Finland are seeking to join the military alliance amid the war in Ukraine, in a historic departure from their non-aligned policies, but their accession requires approval from all Nato members, and Turkey has indicated it will block Sweden’s bid — in part due to Mr Paludan’s initial stunt.

Even before that, Ankara was pressing the two countries to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups it considers terrorists.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the Danish ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry where Turkish officials “strongly condemned the permission given for this provocative act which clearly constitutes a hate crime”.

The ambassador was told that “Denmark’s attitude is unacceptable” and Turkey expected the permission to be revoked, according to Anadolu.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry later issued a statement calling Mr Paludan an “Islam-hating charlatan” and condemning the fact he was allowed to stage the demonstration.

Denmark Turkey
Police cordon off an area in front of the mosque in Copenhagen (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

“Showing tolerance toward such heinous acts that offend the sensitivities of millions of people living in Europe threatens the practice of peaceful co-existence and provokes racist, xenophobic and anti-Muslim attacks,” the ministry said.

Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish media that the incident would not change Denmark’s “good relationship” with Turkey, adding that Copenhagen intended to talk to Ankara about Denmark’s laws upholding freedoms.

“Our task now is to talk to Turkey about how the conditions are in Denmark with our open democracy, and that there is a difference between Denmark as a country — and our people as such — and then about individual people who have strongly divergent views,” he said.

After Mr Paludan’s action in Sweden last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Stockholm not to expect support for its Nato bid. Turkey also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed Sweden and Finland’s membership.

On Friday, Mr Paludan first burned a copy of the Muslim holy book outside a mosque in Copenhagen. Loud music blared from the mosque as he spoke, in an apparent attempt to drown his words.

Pakistan Sweden Protest
Protesters burn an effigy of Rasmus Paludan during a demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

“This mosque has no place in Denmark,” he said in a live broadcast on his Facebook page, wearing a protective helmet and surrounded by riot police.

The activist, who has police protection, was then driven away in a police car.

Later, in front of the Turkish embassy, he said over a loudhailer: “Once he (Erdogan) has let Sweden into Nato, I promise that I will not burn the Koran outside the Turkish embassy. Otherwise, I will do so every Friday at 2pm.”

A lawyer, Mr Paludan established far-right parties in Sweden and Denmark that have failed to win any seats in national, regional or municipal elections. In last year’s parliamentary election in Sweden, his party received just 156 votes nationwide.

On Friday, protests were held in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce his protest in Sweden and a similar incident in the Netherlands.

