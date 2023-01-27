Ivan Nemer suspended over rotten banana gift to Benetton team-mate Cherif Traore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ivan Nemer suspended over rotten banana gift to Benetton team-mate Cherif Traore

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 8:03 pm
Cherif Traore was given a rotten banana as a Secret Santa gift (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cherif Traore was given a rotten banana as a Secret Santa gift (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Italy prop Ivan Nemer has been suspended until June 30 after giving Benetton team-mate Cherif Traore a rotten banana during the club’s Secret Santa gift exchange.

The Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) said the sanction was imposed on the 11-times capped Nemer by the Federal Court and was in compliance with both its own regulations and World Rugby Rule 18.

A Federation statement said: “In defining the sanction, the Federal Court, in accepting the request for a plea bargain, took into consideration Nemer’s desire to shed full clarity on what happened, the regret represented towards his partner, the recognition of the shame caused by his behaviour to the image of the Benetton Rugby franchise, of Italian rugby and of the game in general, as well as the exemplary behaviour always maintained by the athlete on and off the field during his career.”

Italy Nemer Suspended
Italy prop Ivan Nemer (left) has been suspended until June 30 (Paolo Giovannini/AP)

Nemer, who has decided not to appeal, must also complete an awareness course and coach in an FIR scheme helping asylum seekers play rugby.

Guinea-born Traore, who has won 16 Italy caps including during the 2022 Six Nations, outlined in an Instagram post last month what he described as an “offensive gesture”.

The 28-year-old added in the post, which has since been deleted: “What hurt me most was seeing most of my mates present laughing. As if everything is normal.”

Argentina-born Nemer, who represented Los Pumas at Under-20 level before switching allegiance to Italy, released a statement after his ban was confirmed.

“Racism has not and will never have any role in my life, just as it shouldn’t have in the life of any of us,” said the 24-year-old.

“I am deeply sorry for what happened, for the stupidity of my gesture, for the displeasure caused to a friend, for having caused damage to my team, my team-mates, the country I represent and the game I love.

“I come from a multicultural country like Argentina, where cultures have been mixing for over a century, and I’ve always shared the locker room and the field with team-mates and friends from all over the world.

“What happened does not represent me, but at the same time it must make me and make us reflect on how much more needs to be done to change our culture, overcome the most blatant stereotypes, bring us closer to each other even more than is already happening.

“I accept the disqualification and the reintegration process with serenity but above all I trust, in the months and years to come, that I will be able to contribute with my testimony to making more and more young rugby players aware of issues that must be addressed and understood to improve not only our sport, but the world we live in.”

The FIR said that, through agreement with Benetton, Nemer will “actively participate as a specialist in the scrum ordered by the FIR Migrants Project” and take part in a training course raising awareness on integration issues, “which will be specially identified for him”.

“The athlete’s future involvement in the international FIR activity is subject to permanent participation and the subsequent successful completion of the training and awareness-raising process, which must be certified by the organizing body,” the Federation added.

